Andre Russell becomes second KKR bowler with this IPL record

By Rajdeep Saha 12:21 am Apr 04, 202412:21 am

What's the story Andre Russell completed 100 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The sturdy all-rounder got to the feat with his wicket against the Delhi Capitals in match number 16. Russell took 1/14 from 1.2 overs as KKR tamed the Capitals by 106 runs. Notably, Russell is now the second KKR bowler after Sunil Narine with 100-plus IPL scalps.

Russell joins Narine

Playing his 108th IPL match for KKR, veteran T20 ace Russell owns 100 wickets at an average of 21.90. His economy rate is 9.20. He owns two four-wicket hauls and a fifer for the Knights. Overall, Narine is KKR's highest wicket-taker. The veteran spinner owns 166 scalps at 25.84 from 165 matches.