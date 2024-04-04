Next Article

Varun Chakravarthy shined with 3/33 versus DC (Photo credit: X/@KKRiders)

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy claim match-winning three-fers versus DC

By Rajdeep Saha 12:09 am Apr 04, 202412:09 am

What's the story The Kolkata Knight Riders handed the Delhi Capitals a 106-run defeat in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. After putting up a massive score of 272/7 in 20 overs, the Knights were smart with the ball as well. Pacer Vaibhav Arora and spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled well as DC folded for 166. Here's more.

Viabhav claims 3/27 in his first match of the season

DC were off to a flier before Vaibhav took the wicket of Prithvi Shaw on the fifth ball of the second over. Shaw's aggressive shot saw Chakravarthy complete a superb diving catch at mid-on. In his second over, Vaibhav dismissed Abishek Porel with a terrific short ball. The right-arm pacer came back later on to dismiss Rasikh Salam in the 17th over.

Three quality scalps for Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy did well with his spin. He came to life in the 13th over of DC's innings. The right-arm spinner broke a 93-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs by dismissing the former. The wrong shot selection did Pant in before Axar Patel was sent back off the very first ball he faced. Chakravarthy then sent Stubbs back to finish strongly.

Key numbers for the duo

Playing his 11th IPL match overall, Vaibhav raced to 11 scalps at 30.64. His economy rate is 8.91. This was Vaibhav's maiden three-fer in the IPL. Chakravarthy took 3/33 from his four overs. In 59 IPL matches, Chakravarthy owns 66 wickets at 25.88. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 matches against DC, Chakravarthy owns 14 scalps at 17.57.