Rohit Sharma becomes third player with this IPL record: Stats

By Parth Dhall 06:14 pm Apr 07, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing after Delhi Capitals put Mumbai Indians to bat in Match 20 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit (49) attacked the bowlers from the outset and made the most of the Powerplay. Rohit, therefore, completed 1,000 IPL runs against DC. He is the third player with 1,000+ IPL runs against multiple sides.

A blistering knock from Rohit

Rohit hammered the DC bowlers in the first six overs, scoring a flurry of boundaries. He added an 80-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan. The duo helped the hosts score 75/0 in the Powerplay (0-6). However, Axar Patel knocked over Rohit soon after. The latter departed for a 27-ball 49, a knock laced with 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Rohit attains this feat

As mentioned, Rohit's fiery knock saw him complete 1,000 runs against DC in the IPL. Notably, the former MI captain has over 1,000 IPL runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well. As per Cricbuzz, he is only the third player with 1,000+ IPL runs against multiple opponents. He joins David Warner (PBKS and KKR) and Virat Kohli (DC and CSK) on this list.

Rohit joins Kohli on this list

Rohit has become only the second batter with over 1,000 runs against DC in the IPL, the other being Kohli (1,030). The former now has 1,026 runs from 34 IPL games at an average of 33.09 against the Capitals. His tally includes six half-centuries. Ajinkya Rahane, who is playing for Chennai Super Kings, follows Rohit in terms of IPL runs against DC (858).

Rohit against KKR in IPL

Rohit loves batting against KKR. He has amassed 1,040 runs in 32 IPL matches at an average of 41.60 against the Knight Riders. The tally includes six fifties and a ton. In 2021, Rohit became the first batter to score 1,000 runs against a team in the IPL. His best IPL score of 109* came against KKR in 2012.

MI hammer 234/5 in 20 overs

Rohit and Ishan added 80 runs after being invited to bat. While Axar broke the stand, Suryakumar Yadav recorded a two-ball duck on his return. Ishan and Tilak Varma also bit the dust eventually. Skipper Hardik Pandya (39) anchored, with Tim David (45*) and Romario Shepherd (39*) adding the finishing touch. Shepherd smacked 32 runs in the final over, taking MI to 234/5.