Andre Russell strikes at 168 against CSK: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 04:24 pm Apr 07, 2024

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has had a phenomenal start to his Indian Premier League 2024 campaign. The Caribbean dasher has struck at a staggering 238.64 so far and snapped up five wickets in three games. The star all-rounder is set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK), KKR's next opponent, at Chepauk Stadium. Russell has a terrific record against them in the IPL.

His IPL stats against CSK

Russell, who has been bolstering KKR's middle order, owns 317 runs from 14 games at 38.87 against CSK in the IPL. The tally includes a strike rate of 168.10. He has four half-centuries against the Super Kings. With the ball, Russell has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.12 against CSK in the cash-rich league.

88*(36) vs CSK, IPL 2018

Russell's career-best IPL knock against CSK came in 2018 at Chepauk. KKR were down to 89/5 after being put to bat. Russell came out all guns blazing and smashed a 36-ball 88* (1 four and 11 sixes). However, the Knight Riders failed to defend 202/6.

Russell at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Russell has racked up 205 runs at 41 from eight games at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the IPL. He strikes at nearly 150 in this regard. He also owns eight IPL wickets at this venue.

In-form Russell in IPL 2024

Russell smoked a brilliant 64*(25) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in KKR's opening encounter of IPL 2024. He also took two wickets in that match. Russell scalped two wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore and didn't bat. Against Delhi Capitals, the KKR all-rounder smacked a 19-ball 41 before taking a wicket. Notably, the Knight Riders won each of their three matches.

A look at his IPL career

Over the years, Russell has emerged as one of the finest pace-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket. He has adorned the IPL with his monstrous hits, especially in the death overs. Last month, Russell became the first overseas player with 100 wickets and 2,000 runs in the tournament. In 115 IPL games, he has 2,367 runs and 101 wickets.