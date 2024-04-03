Next Article

(Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: All-round Knight Riders floor Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam

By Rajdeep Saha 11:20 pm Apr 03, 2024

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders maintained their winning run in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. KKR have claimed three successive wins and own a 100% record. Match number 16 saw KKR come up against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Knights smashed 272/7 in 20 overs to record the second-highest score in IPL history. In response, DC managed 166/10 in 17.2 overs.

Narine

Narine gives KKR joy

KKR managed 88/1 in powerplay overs and Sunil Narine scored 52 of those runs. He smashed six fours and four sixes in the first six overs (SR: 247.62). Narine's magic continued as KKR got past 100 inside 8 overs and 150 in 11 overs. Narine's knock was laced with seven fours and seven sixes. He got to his fifty from 21 balls (SR: 217.95).

Stats

15th half-century for Narine in T20 cricket

Playing his 165th match in the premier competition, Narine has raced to 1,180 runs at an average of 14.93. He owns five half-centuries. His strike rate is above 160 in the competition (163.88). In T20 cricket, the veteran has surpassed 3,800 runs. He smashed his 15th half-century in the format. Narine hit his highest T20 score, surpassing his previous best tally of 79.

Information

100 runs for Narine in the PP overs this season

Narine surpassed 100 runs in the powerplay overs this season. In three matches, the aggressive left-handed batter owns 191 runs from 45 balls (SR: 224.45). Narine, who scored 47 runs in the previous match during this phase, has smacked nine fours and nine sixes.

Raghuvanshi

Raghuvanshi slams half-century for KKR on IPL debut

Angkrish Raghuvanshi replaced Nitish Rana in KKR's starting XI and was promoted to number three. He opened his account with a four. He went on to support the dangerous Narine. Raghuvanshi wasn't quite there either, scoring 54 from 27 balls. He smashed five fours and three sixes (SR: 200). The 18-year-old also hit Rasikh Salam for a sixty-metre six with a reverse hack shot.

Numbers

Raghuvanshi becomes second-youngest half-centurion for KKR

Narine and Raghuvanshi's 104-run stand is KKR's second best for the second wicket against DC in IPL history after Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa's 108-run stand in IPL 2017. As per Cricbuzz, Raghuvanshi is KKR's second-youngest half-centurion in the IPL. Raghuvanshi, aged 18 years and 303 days, is only behind Shubman Gill, who scored a fifty versus CSK aged 18 years and 237 days.

Russell

Andre Russell completes 200 IPL sixes for KKR

Russell became the first batter to reach 200 sixes for KKR. He reached the milestone with three sixes. Playing his 108th match for KKR in the IPL, Russell owns 200 sixes. Notably, Nitish Rana is the only other player with 100-plus sixes for the franchise (106). Russell is also the 3rd-highest scorer for KKR with 2,309 runs at 30.78. He has 11 fifties.

Information

Russell plays his part with a 19-ball 41

Russell came in at number four and found his rhythm straightaway. He smashed four fours and three sixes in a 19-ball 41 (SR: 215.79). Russell added 56 runs alongside Shreyas Iyer and 32 with Rinku Singh. Russell owns 2,367 runs in the IPL (203 sixes).

Club

Russell joins a unique club in IPL

Russell has joined an illustrious list of players to smash 200-plus sixes for a franchise in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, MS Dhoni has 212 sixes for Chennai Super Kings. Kieron Pollard (223) and Rohit Sharma (210) have achieved the record for Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli (242), Chris Gayle (239) and AB de Villiers (238) have smashed 200-plus sixes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Nortje

Nortje claims 3/59 versus free-scoring KKR

Anrich Nortje claimed 3/59 versus KKR. He broke the opening stand of 60 runs by dismissing Phil Salt. In the 14th over, Nortje got Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 54 on debut. In the final ball of the 19th over, Rinku was Nortje's final victim. In 42 IPL matches, Nortje has raced to 57 wickets at 25.09. Nortje's economy rate in the IPL is 8.63.

KKR

Unique records for KKR

As per Cricbuzz, KKR's 88/1 is now their second-highest score in the PP overs. Their highest score remains 105/0 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2017. KKR smashed 85/0 in the previous encounter versus the RCB this season. KKR smashed the 3rd-fastest 200 by a team in the IPL (15.2 overs). KKR were 135/1 after 10 overs - their best score after 10 overs.

Total

2nd-highest score in IPL history

KKR's 272/7 is the second-highest score in IPL history. Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277/3 earlier this season is IPL's best score. KKR broke RCB's record of 263/5 versus Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. KKR finished with 18 sixes versus DC. This is now the highest number of sixes they have hit in an IPL innings, surpassing 17 sixes each versus CSK and PBKS.

Mitchell Starc

Starc opens his account for KKR

Mitchell Starc, who went wicketless in his first two outings this season for KKR, returned with two wickets in the match (2/25). Starc got fellow Australians Mitchell Starc and David Warner. The Aussie left-arm pacer clocked figures worth 0/53 and 0/47 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively. Starc is the most expensive signing in IPL history (Rs. 24.75 crore).

Pant

Pant smashes a superb half-century for DC

Rishabh Pant made his presence felt with a second successive fifty in IPL 2024. He hit a 25-ball 55 in a tall run-chase. Pant hit Venkatesh Iyer for 28 runs in the 12th over (4s: 4, 6s: 2). His knock was laced with four fours and five sixes (SR: 220). He added 93 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Tristan Stubbs.

Information

Pant hits his 17th IPL half-century

Playing his 102nd IPL match, Pant smashed his 17th fifty (100s: 1). Pant owns 2,990 runs in the IPL at 34.77. His strike rate is 148.46. In four matches this season, the left-handed batter owns 152 runs at 38 (50s: 2).

Stubbs

Maiden fifty for Stubbs in the IPL

South African youngster Stubbs was roped in by the Capitals for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh at the auction. He was dropped early on by Shreyas Iyer and that was costly. Stubbs got to a 28-ball fifty before finishing on 54 from 32 balls. He smashed four fours and four sixes. In eight career IPL games, Stubbs owns 130 runs at 18.57.

KKR bowlers

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy lead the way for KKR

Starc and Vaibhav Arora were excellent in the powerplay and took two wickets each. Vaibhav finished with a three-fer (3/27). Varun Chakravarthy claimed 3/33 from four overs. In 59 IPL matches, Chakravarthy owns 66 wickets at 25.88. Narine took one wicket for 29 runs. He now owns 166 IPL scalps under his belt. Russell took one wicket for 14 runs from 1.2 overs.

Summary

How did the match pan out?

KKR were handed a dream start by Narine, who took the DC bowlers to the cleaners and kept KKR's scorecard ticking. Raghuvanshi made an impressive debut and chipped in well. Credit should also go to Russell and Rinku for their contributions. In response, DC were in trouble (33/4) before Pant and Stubbs showed their prowess. However, KKR were always ahead in the match.

Unique records

Unique records for the Knight Riders

As per Cricbuzz, for the first time KKR has won their first three matches in an IPL season. It was the first win for KKR against DC in four matches since IPL 2022. KKR collected their second win of a 100-plus runs margin in the IPL, matching MI's tally. KKR claimed their second-biggest win in terms of runs in the cash-rich league.