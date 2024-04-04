Next Article

Shubman Gill smacked 890 runs in IPL 2023 (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Shubman Gill becomes first batter with this record for GT

By Parth Dhall 08:44 pm Apr 04, 202408:44 pm

What's the story Indian batter Shubman Gill has completed 1,500 runs for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The GT skipper reached this landmark in Match 17 of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Notably, Gill remains the only batter with over 1,000 runs for the Titans in the IPL. He has been the flagbearer of their top order.

Gill miles ahead of his rivals

As mentioned, Gill is the only batter with over 1,000 IPL runs for GT, a franchise that debuted in 2022. He completed 1,500 runs in his 37th encounter. Currently, Hardik Pandya and David Miller are the only other players with over 800 IPL runs for GT. Interestingly, no batter other than Gill has an IPL ton for GT, and he has three of them.

Two incredible seasons for GT

Gill smashed 483 runs at 34.50 in GT's title-winning campaign in 2022. He had a strike rate of 132.33 that season. Gill leveled up and compiled a mammoth 890 runs from 17 matches at 59.33 last season. His tally of runs in a season is just behind Virat Kohli's (973 runs in 2016). Gill slammed three tons and four half-centuries in 2023.

Youngest-ever centurion in IPL playoffs

In 2023, Gill became the youngest-ever centurion in the IPL playoffs. He smashed a terrific ton versus Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His 129 became the highest score in the IPL playoffs.

Gill's journey in IPL

Gill started his IPL journey in 2018, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His breakthrough season came in 2020 when he smacked 440 runs at 33.84. Gill, who emerged as KKR's mainstay opener, starred with several match-winning knocks. The Indian batter scored over 400 runs in 2021 as well, before moving to the Titans. He now has over 2,900 runs in the tournament.