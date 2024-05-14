Next Article

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hammered India in the 2021 T20 World Cup

Highest partnerships by runs in ICC T20 World Cup

By Parth Dhall 04:10 pm May 14, 202404:10 pm

What's the story The 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin on June 1 in the Caribbean and USA. As many as 20 teams will take part in the expanded tournament, comprising four groups. Over the years, several teams have scripted history with record-breaking partnerships. Have a look at the highest partnerships in T20 World Cup history.

#1

Buttler and Hales: 170* vs India, 2022

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were on fire in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against India. England chased down 169 at the Adelaide Oval, with openers Buttler and Hales adding an unbeaten 170-run stand. Buttler played a captain's knock, smashing a 49-ball 80* (9 fours and 3 sixes). His opening partner Hales also scored a 47-ball 86*, making the run-chase one-sided.

#2

Rossouw and de Kock: 168 vs Bangladesh, 2022

South Africa hammered Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup group-stage encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rilee Rossouw (109) and Quinton de Kock (63) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket after Temba Bavuma departed early. The Proteas racked up 205/5 before bowling out Bangladesh for 101. Anrich Nortje recorded a match-winning four-wicket haul.

#3

Sangakkara and Jayawardene: 166 vs WI, 2010

Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene starred in Sri Lanka's 57-run victory against the West Indies in the 2010 T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown. The latter scored an unbeaten 98(56), with Sangakkara slamming 68(49). The duo added 166 runs for second wicket, guiding SL to 195/3. The Caribbeans could manage only 138/8, having lost by 57 runs.

#4

Rizwan and Babar: 152* vs India, 2021

In an anti-climax, Pakistan demolished India in the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Shaheen Afridi's ferocious opening spell laid the foundation for their victory. Pakistan chased down 152 without losing a wicket in just 17.5 overs. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam did the job with a 150+ stand. The former top-scored with a 55-ball 79* (6 fours and 3 sixes).