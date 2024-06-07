Next Article

Arshdeep has cemented his position as a leading pacer in Team India's starting roster (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup, Arshdeep Singh versus Pakistan in T20Is: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:37 pm Jun 07, 202405:37 pm

What's the story India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could be instrumental in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Arshdeep has cemented his position as a leading pacer in Team India's starting roster. He has always been among the wickets. Versus Pakistan too, Arshdeep has done an able job. Arshdeep impressed in India's 2024 T20 WC opener against Ireland. Here are further details.

Vs Pak

Arshdeep averages 15.33 against Pakistan

Arshdeep has featured in three T20I matches against Pakistan. He owns six wickets at an average of 15.33. His economy rate is 7.88. His best performance is 3/32. In 11.4 overs, he has conceded 92 runs against India's arch-rivals. As per ESPNcricinfo, two of his wickets versus Pakistan have come in the powerplay (overs 1-6). He averages 16 in this phase (ER: 5.33).

Duels

His performance against Babar, Rizwan and Fakhar

Arshdeep has conceded six runs against Babar Azam from seven balls, dismissing the latter once. Babar averages six and his strike rate is 85.71. Versus Mohammad Rizwan, Arshdeep has conceded 23 runs from 23 balls, dismissing the batter once. Rizwan averages 23 and his strike rate is 100. Arshdeep has bowled four deliveries to Fakhar Zaman, conceding one run (zero dismissals).

Stats

Arshdeep's T20I numbers

Arshdeep has claimed 64 scalps from 45 T20Is at 20.76 (ER: 8.63). He owns one four-wicket haul. With the new ball, Arshdeep has managed to take 26 wickets in the powerplay at 22.03. His economy rate is 7.44. The rising pacer has bowled 262 dot balls during the first six overs. In overs 16-20, he owns 32 scalps (35 innings) at 16 (ER: 9.69).

Information

His performance in T20 cricket

Overall in T20s, Arshdeep has bagged 166 wickets from 133 matches at 24.06. His economy rate is 8.57. In addition to four four-fers, the star pacer has a five-wicket haul as well.