Jos Buttler averages 45-plus versus Australia (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia vs England, T20 World Cup: Match preview and stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:18 pm Jun 07, 202408:18 pm

What's the story In the battle of heavyweights, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup winners Australia take on two-time tournament champions England in a crucial Group B clash at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. There was no result in England's opener against Scotland after 10 overs of play. Australia inflicted a big defeat on Oman with Marcus Stoinis performing well. Here's the match preview and key stats.

H2H

England ahead with 11-10 win-loss record

England and Australia have faced each other on 23 occasions. England have won 11 matches compared to Australia's 10. Notably, two matches didn't have a result. The two teams have met thrice at the T20 World Cup. England are ahead with two wins compared to one for the Aussies.

Teams

Cummins could sit out once again; England rely on Archer

Pat Cummins was left out of the Aussie playing XI against Oman but isn't battling an injury concerns. He could sit out once again with Nathan Ellis doing well against Oman. Glenn Maxwell's form remains a concern. David Warner and Stoinis could be immense once again. England bat deep and have a balanced side. Jofra Archer remains central to England's plan to outfox Australia.

Probable XIs

Here are the probable playing XIs

Australia probable XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. England probable XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Stats

Decoding the key stats

Chris Jordan has taken 98 T20I wickets and is two shy of 100. He could become just the second England bowler with 100-plus scalps after Adil Rashid (110). In 81 matches, Australian spinner Adam Zampa owns 94 T20I scalps at 22.40. Jos Buttler owns 542 runs versus Australia at 45.16. (50s: 5). Warner, who hit a half-century versus Oman, owns 103 fifties in T20s.

Information

Timing, TV listing and Group B points summary

The match will start at 10:30pm IST on Saturday. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hostar app (free). Scotland lead Group B with three points. Australia have two points with England collecting one.

