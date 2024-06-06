Next Article

Marcus Stoinis becomes second Australian with this T20 WC record

By Rajdeep Saha 11:44 am Jun 06, 202411:44 am

What's the story Marcus Stoinis delivered with both bat and ball as Australia opened their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 journey with a win over Oman. Match number 10 between Australia and Oman at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados saw the former scored 164/5 in 20 overs. David Warner and Stoinis starred for Australia with respective fifties. Stoinis claimed 3/19 with the ball thereafter.

Record

50-plus score and 3 wickets in a T20 WC match

As per Cricbuzz, with his knock of 67* and a three-wicket haul (3/19), Stoinis has become the second Australian after Shane Watson and just the third player overall after Dwayne Bravo to clock this feat. Bravo: 66* & 4/38 (WI vs IND, Lord's, 2009) Watson: 51 & 3/26 (AUS vs IRE, Colombo RPS, 2012) Watson: 72 & 3/34 (AUS vs IND, Colombo RPS, 2012)

Runs

Stoinis shows his aggression

Australia were 50/3 when Stoinis walked in. He shared a commanding 98-run stand alongside Warner. Stoinis was the aggressor in this stand as Warner provided quality support. Notably, Stoinis was caught on the boundary early on in his innings but the fielder touched the rope. Thereafter, he stepped up and delivered a solid counter-attack to floor Oman. He smashed two fours and six sixes.

Information

1,000 T20I runs and 50 sixes for Stoinis

With this knock, Stoinis raced past 1,000 T20I runs. He owns 1,007 runs at 31.46 (SR: 147.22). Stoinis also got to 50 T20I sixes. Stoinis became the eighth Aussie to smash 1,000-plus T20I runs. He is the sixth Australian to smoke 50-plus maximums.

Bowling

Stoinis excels with the ball

Stoinis claimed Aqib Ilyas's wicket in the final over of the powerplay as Oman were 29/3. He dismissed Zeeshan Maqsood in the 8th over. Stoinis took Mehran Khan's scalp in the 19th over. Mehran played well for his 27. Stoinis has raced to 32 T20I scalps at 25.28 (ER: 8.57). Overall in T20s, the right-arm pacer owns 130 scalps at 26.25.