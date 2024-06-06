Next Article

Zampa is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia's Adam Zampa completes 300 wickets in T20 cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:29 am Jun 06, 202411:29 am

What's the story Australian cricket team spinner Adam Zampa attained a milestone in T20 cricket. The ace leg-spinner has completed 300 T20 scalps. He attained the milestone with his first wicket against Oman in Match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Zampa became the second Australian bowler with this record and the 27th overall in T20s. Here's more.

Zampa becomes second Aussie with 300 scalps in T20s

Zampa claimed 2/24 from four overs versus Oman. Playing his 258th T20 match, Zampa owns 301 wickets at 22.64. His economy rate is 7.44. In addition to a four-fer, Zampa has three five-wicket hauls. Zampa is now the second Australian bowler after Andrew Tye (332) to reach the milestone. Meanwhile, Zampa is the only Aussie bowler with 90-plus wickets in T20Is (94) at 22.40.

T20 WC: Australia's second-highest wicket-taker

Zampa is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history. He now owns 25 scalps from 15 matches at an average of 13.20. His economy rate is 6.11. Mitchell Starc is the only Aussie bowler with more wickets (29 at 23.44).

Australia beat Oman with an all-round show

Australia beat Oman by 39 runs. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis helped Australia amass a score of 164/5 in 20 overs. Stoinis managed an unbeaten 36-ball 67. For Oman, Mehran Khan claimed 2/36. In response, Oman managed 125/9 in 20 overs. Stoinis was the pick of the bowlers (3/19). Starc, Nathan Ellis and Zampa claimed two wickets each.