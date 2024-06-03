Next Article

T20 WC: Defending champions England face Scotland in their opener

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:53 am Jun 03, 202411:53 am

What's the story Defending champions England will kick-start their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland in Match 6. Needless to mention, the Brits will head into the contest as hot favorites as they will take the field with several T20 stalwarts. Scotland must see this as an opportunity to cause a massive upset. Here we present the match preview.

Pitch report and other details

Barbados's Kensington Oval will host this Group B fixture on June 4 (8:00pm IST). As the pitch here is on the slower side, batters can endure a hard time. Spinners can get great assistance. There is likely to be some help for the new-ball pacers as well. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

Here's the head-to-head record

The two sides are yet to meet in the T20I format. The Brits, however, have beaten the Scottish side thrice in ODIs. Scotland also own a solitary victory against England in the 50-over format.

England eye a winning start

England would be determined to replicate their heroics from the 2022 event. Dashers Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, and Phil Salt will bolster their top order. Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood will have the onus to deliver with the ball. Meanwhile, skipper Richie Berrington will be required to lead Scotland from the front. Mark Watt and Brad Wheal are their key bowlers.

Here are the probable XIs

England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Scotland (Probable XI): George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie.

A look at the key performers

George Munsey (341 at 26.23) is Scotland's leading run-getter in T20 WCs. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt (16 wickets at 20.37) has taken the most wickets for the Scottish side at the competition. England skipper Buttler (799 at 42.05) has been brilliant in the tournament. Chris Jordan (21 wickets at 22.09) and Adil Rashid (21 wickets at 26.09) have done well with the ball.

