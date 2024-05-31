Next Article

Four left-arm pacers feature on this list (Source: X/@arshdeepsinghh)

Indian bowlers with most wickets in a T20 WC edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:09 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story India are among the teams to watch out for in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA. The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts USA, Ireland, and Canada. Meanwhile, let's decode the Indian bowlers with the most wickets in a T20 WC edition.

#4

Ashish Nehra and Arshdeep Singh - 10 wickets

Ashish Nehra was brilliant in the 2010 T20 WC, which was hosted by West Indies. He finished as India's highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets across five outings. (ER: 7.8). Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh's numbers in the 2022 event in Australia were exactly the same. He also claimed 10 wickets while conceding runs at 7.8. However, he played six games in India's run to the semi-final.

#3

Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra - 10 wickets

Irfan Pathan was instrumental to India's triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007. He claimed 10 wickets across seven games at an economy of 6.77. The tally includes a match-winning 3/16 in four overs in the final game against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Amit Mishra also claimed 10 wickets in India's run to the final in the 2014 event. His economy across six games was 6.68.

#2

Ravichandran Ashwin - 11 wickets

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also enjoyed a brilliant run in the 2014 event in Bangladesh. He returned with 11 wickets across six outings as his economy of 5.35 was the best among bowlers with at least six wickets. Ashwin claimed figures worth 4/11 against Australia in the league stage. Overall, he finished the tournament as the joint-third-highest wicket-taker.

#1

RP Singh - 12 wickets

Former left-arm pacer RP Singh was on fire in the inaugural T20 WC. He starred with his pace and swing in India's title-winning run. Singh finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker, having returned with 12 wickets across seven matches at a stunning economy rate of 6.33. The tally includes a four-wicket haul in a must-win encounter against hosts South Africa.