Defending champions England are in Group B (Source: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup: Group B analysis and stats

May 31, 2024

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1 with the West Indies and the USA being the co-hosts. For the first time, the competition will feature a total of 20 teams. These sides have been divided into four equal groups. Arch-rivals Australia and England have been placed in Group B alongside Namibia, Oman, and Scotland. Let's analyze the Group B.

Format

Two teams will go through

Each side will play one game against teams in their group. The top two sides from all four groups will then advance to the "Super Eight" stage. The Super Eight stage will be further bifurcated into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then advance into the semi-finals and subsequently the finalists will be determined.

Key fixtures

Australia and England are firm favorites

The marquee Australia vs England clash will be played in Bridgetown on June 8. Notably, the Brits are the defending champions. Regardless of the result, both these sides are firm favorites to qualify from Group A. Meanwhile, Scotland can emerge as the dark horses, having defeated teams like West Indies and Bangladesh in past T20 WC editions.

Namibia, Oman

Can Namibia and Oman leave a mark?

One of Namibia's four wins in the T20 WC came against Sri Lanka in 2022. This makes Oman the only team in this group without a win against a full-member team in T20 WC. Interestingly, all of Scotland, Oman, and Namibia have neither played a T20I against England nor against Australia.

Batters

T20 WC numbers of key batters

Australians David Warner (806 runs at 25.18) and Glenn Maxwell (446 at 27.87) have fared well in past T20 WC editions. England skipper Jos Buttler (799 at 42.05) has been brilliant in the tournament. George Munsey (341 at 26.23) is Scotland's leading run-getter at the event Oman's Jatinder Singh (162 at 40.50) and Namibia's David Wiese (321 at 40.12) have also done well.

Bowlers

T20 WC numbers of key bowlers

Mitchell Starc (27 wickets at 28.96) and Adam Zampa (23 at 13.30) are Australia's leading wicket-takers at the event. Chris Jordan (21 at 22.09) and Adil Rashid (21 at 26.09) have done well for England. Namibia's Jan Frylinck (12 at 20) and Scotland's Mark Watt (16 at 20.37) also boast decent experience in T20 WC.