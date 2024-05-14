Next Article

Yuvraj Singh smashes 6 sixes in an over against England in 2007

T20 World Cup: Batters with highest strike-rates in a match

By Parth Dhall 01:25 am May 14, 202401:25 am

What's the story The ongoing Indian Premier League season has seen a flurry of 200+ scores from several sides. Notably, the 1,000-six mark was crossed in just 57th match, with many more to come. The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and USA is also expected to see such fireworks from batters. Here are the batters with highest strike-rates in an innings (T20 WC).

#1

Dwayne Smith: 414.28 vs BAN, 2007

West Indies batter Dwayne Smith owns the highest strike rate in a T20 World Cup match. He smashed a 7-ball 29 as WI smashed 164/8 against Bangladesh in inaugural event in Johannesburg. He finished with a strike rate of 414.28 (1 four and 4 sixes). Bangladesh won the match by six wickets with 12 balls remaining.

#2

Yuvraj Singh: 362.50 vs ENG, 2007

The 2007 T20 World Cup encounter between India and England saw Yuvraj Singh smash 6 sixes in an over. Yuvraj scripted history, with England seamer Stuart Broad on the receiving end. He smacked a 16-ball 58 at a strike rate of 362.50. Earlier, openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir added 136 runs as India compiled 218. England also did well but finished with 200/6.

#3

Asif Ali: 357.14 vs AFG, 2021

Pakistan's Asif Ali features on the third spot on this list. The middle-order batter smashed a 7-ball 25* with a strike rate of 357.14 against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. He smacked 4 sixes to script Pakistan's win. Pakistan successfully chased down 148, with Babar Azam playing a captain's knock.

#4

Jehan Mubarak: 353.84 vs KEN, 2007

Sri Lanka entered the record books in 2007 for posting the highest team total in T20 World Cup history. They smashed 260/6 against Kenya, with Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene slamming fiery half-centuries. Jehan Mubarak hammered a 13-ball 46* with a strike rate of 353.84. The Lankans later bowled out Kenya for just 88 to record a 172-run win.