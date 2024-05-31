Next Article

The iconic 2022 Indo-Pak clash features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Revisiting the last-ball thrillers in T20 World Cup history

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:57 am May 31, 202411:57 am

What's the story Fans are gearing up for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, which will get underway on June 1 The West Indies and the USA will co-host the marquee competition. For the first time, the competition will feature a total of 20 teams. These sides have been divided into four equal groups. Meanwhile, here we revisit the last-ball thrillers in T20 WC history.

#1

When Netherlands upset England, 2009

The opener of the 2009 T20 WC saw Netherlands stun hosts England at the iconic Lord's. Though Netherlands lost wickets at regular intervals while chasing 163, they also kept the scorecard moving. The equation came down to two runs off the final ball. Edgar Schiferli hit Stuart Broad straight down the ground for a single. However, an overthrow earned Netherlands a dramatic four-wicket triumph.

#2

SL's stunning win over India, 2009

It was the India-Sri Lanka clash in the 2010 edition. Chasing 164 in in Gros Islet, SL lost two quick wickets before Tillakaratne Dilshan (33), Kumar Sangakkara (46), and Angelo Mathews (46) consolidated. SL needed three to win off the last ball. Chamara Kapugedera (37* off 16) then hit Ashish Nehra for a timely six as the Lankans claimed a five-wicket victory.

#3

SA's defense against NZ, 2014

New Zealand were chasing 171 against South Africa in the 2014 T20 WC game in Chattogram. Ross Taylor (62 off 37 balls) kept the Kiwis ahead in the chase. NZ required just seven runs off the final over, which was bowled by Dale Steyn. The speedster bowled brilliantly as he bowled five dot deliveries besides conceding a solitary boundary. SA, hence, emerged winners.

#4

India's jaw-dropping win over Pakistan, 2022

The India-Pakistan clash in the 2022 T20 WC was one for the ages. India were reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160 in Melbourne. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined forces thereafter, adding 113 runs. While Hardik departed, Kohli (82* off 33) powered India to one of their greatest victories in T20I cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin took a last-ball single to power India over the line.

#5

When Zimbabwe scripted history, 2022

Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by a solitary run in the 2022 T20 WC game in Perth. Zimbabwe scored 130/8 in 20 overs after electing to bat. Mohammad Wasim Jr claimed four scalps. In response, Pakistan (129/8) struggled with the bat, despite a fight from Shan Masood (44). Notably, Shaheen Afridi failed to take two runs off the final ball, resulting in Pakistan's defeat.