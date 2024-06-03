Next Article

List of Super Overs in T20 World Cup history

What's the story Match 3 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup was a low-scoring thriller as Namibia beat Oman in the Super Over at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. David Wiese starred with his all-round heroics in the one-over eliminator as Namibia prevailed eventually. Meanwhile, this was the fourth tied clash in T20 WC history. Here we present the list of Super Overs in the competition.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2012

It was the 2012 group-stage game between hosts Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele. Both teams scored 174 and what followed was the first Super Over in T20 WC history. SL recorded 13/1 in the Super Over though Tim Southee didn't concede a single boundary. However, a superb over from Lasith Malinga meant the Kiwis could only manage 7/1.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 2012

Days after the aforementioned clash, NZ were involved in another tied encounter, against West Indies in Pallekele. The Kiwis managed to level the scores while chasing 140. In the Super Over, NZ made 17/0 as Ross Taylor smashed Marlon Samuels for a boundary and a six. WI accomplished the target in five balls as Chris Gayle and Samuels smashed a six apiece off Southee.

Namibia vs Oman, 2024

The Namibia-Oman duel was a low-scoring thriller as both teams made 109. However, Namibia managed 21/0 while batting first in the one-over Eliminator as all-rounder David Wiese smashed a four and a six against Zeeshan Maqsood. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus also scored two boundaries. Wiese was also handed the responsibility of bowling the crucial over. He conceded just 10 runs besides dismissing Naseem Khushi.

The historic bowl-out in 2007

Meanwhile, the first tied game in T20 WC was played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the inaugural edition in 2007. Both teams scored 141 in the low-scoring thriller in Durban. The winner was then determined through an epic bowl-out. The Men in Blue prevailed in that fixture. Super Overs were introduced thereafter.