Next Article

Wiese starred with his all-round heroics (Source: X/@David_Wiese)

T20 WC, Namibia beat Oman in Super Over: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:01 am Jun 03, 202410:01 am

What's the story Namibia beat Oman in the Super Over to kick-start their campaign in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Match 3 of the tournament was a low-scoring thriller as Namibia just couldn't accomplish the 110-run target at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Oman were earlier bundled out for just 109 as Ruben Trumpelmann claimed a four-wicket haul. Here we look at the key stats.

Oman's innings

A lackluster show from Oman batters

Oman were off to a disastrous start as Trumpelmann dismissed Kashyap Prajapati and skipper Aqib Ilyas in the first two balls of the innings. Oman kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as there were no substantial partnerships. Zeeshan Maqsood (22) and Khalid Kail (34) were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark as Oman were folded for 109 in 19.4 overs.

Namibia's chase

Summary of Namibia's chase

Namiba didn't start well either as Bilal Khan removed opener Michael van Lingen for a duck. A 42-run stand between Nikolaas Davin (24) and Jan Frylinck (45) rescued the team thereafter. Frylinck continued to bat well at one end but kept losing partners. A superb final over from Mehran Khan meant Namibia (109/6) could only manage four runs when they needed five.

Super Over

Wiese's all-round heroics in the Super Over

Namibia managed 21/0 while batting first in the one-over Eliminator as all-rounder David Wiese made 13*(4) with the help of a four and a six against Zeeshan Maqsood. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus scored boundaries in both the deliveries he faced. Wiese was also handed the responsibility of bowling the crucial over. He conceded just 10 runs besides dismissing Naseem Khushi.

Trumpelmann

Career-best figures for Trumpelmann

Trumpelmann registered his best figures in T20I cricket, 4/21 in four overs. This was his second four-fer in the format as he now owns 29 wickets at an economy rate of 7.39. In T20 WCs, the left-arm pacer now has 10 wickets across as many games. His economy is 7.16.

Wiese

Three-fer for David Wiese

Wiese also bowled brilliantly for Namibia as he claimed 3/28 in 3.4 overs. He has now raced to 57 T20I wickets at a fine economy of 7.16. Meanwhile, these were his best T20 WC figures as he now boasts 13 wickets while conceding runs at 7.32. Notably, Wiese also scored an unbeaten eight-ball nine that took the game to Super Over.

Mehran

Sensational spell from Mehran

Veteran right-arm pacer Mehran was sensational as he recorded figures worth 3/7 in his three overs. The 37-year-old claimed two wickets and conceded just four runs in the final over when Namibia needed five. These were his best T20I figures as he now boasts 28 wickets while conceding runs at just 6.58.

Frylinck

A crucial knock from Frylinck

Frylinck was the only batter in the game to cross the 35-run mark. He made 45 off 48 deliveries with the help of six fours. The southpaw now boasts 620 T20 runs at a strike rate of 109.15. He has also scalped 63 wickets with his left-arm pace. He has 171 runs at 24.42 in T20 WCs. The tally includes 12 wickets.

Tied clashes

Fourth Super Over in T20 WCs

This was the fourth tied clash in T20 WC history and the first one since 2012. While Super Over decided the winner on three occasions, the historic India-Pakistan clash in the 2007 T20 WC saw an epic bowl out. The Men in Blue prevailed in that fixture. Super Overs were introduced thereafter as the other two tied T20 WC games took place in 2012.