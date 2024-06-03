Next Article

Duminy features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

SA batters with most runs in a T20 WC edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:35 pm Jun 03, 202401:35 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup went underway on June 1. The West Indies and the USA will co-host the marquee competition. Meanwhile, South Africa are among the favorites for the event. They would be determined to end their drought for an ICC trophy. Here are the Proteas batters with the most runs in a T20 WC edition.

#4

Hashim Amla - 185 in 2014

Former opener Hashim Amla played an instrumental role in South Africa's semi-final run in the 2014 edition in Bangladesh. He finished the event with 185 runs across five matches at an average of 37. He struck at 131.20 as the tally includes a solitary fifty, 56 versus England. Amla finished as SA's second-highest run-getter that year.

#3

AB de Villiers - 186 runs

AB de Villiers tormented the best of bowlers across formats. The former SA dasher was on a roll in the 2009 event in England. The destructive batter compiled 186 runs across six outings at 37.20. He had the highest strike rate among batters with at least 150 runs in the competition. De Villiers also smashed a couple of fifties that year.

#2

JP Duminy - 187 runs

Former middle-order batter JP Duminy was the chief contributor for SA in the batting department in the 2014 event. He smashed 187 runs across five games at a sensational average of 62.33. Duminy had the best strike rate among full-member team batters with at least 170 runs (140.60). The 43-ball 86* against New Zealand was his only fifty that season.

#1

Jacques Kallis - 238 runs

Arguably the finest all-rounder in the history of the game, Jacques Kallis tops this list. He was on a roll in the 2009 competition as he smashed 238 runs across five matches. Kallis had the best average among batters with 80-plus runs (59.50). His strike rate was 126.59 as he scored two fifties. Only Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (319) scored more runs that year.