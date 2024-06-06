Next Article

Zverev won the match 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

Alexander Zverev reaches semis at 2024 French Open: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:19 am Jun 06, 2024

What's the story Men's singles number four seed Alexander Zverev clinched a three-set win against Alex de Minaur at the 2024 French Open. Zverev won the match 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 to reach the semis. He will take on Casper Ruud for a place in the men's singles final at Roland Garros. Zverez kept his nerves in a crunch battle against de Minaur. We decode the stats.

Numbers

93-32 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Zverev has raced to a 93-32 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 33-8 at Roland Garros. The German has reached the semis for the fourth successive season in Paris. He also reached two quarter-finals before that. Overall, Zverev is now a seven-time semi-finalist at Grand Slams in addition to being a one-time finalist. He is yet to win a Slam event.

Details

Match stats and head-to-head record

Zverev doled out two aces compared to three from de Minaur. Both players committed four double faults each. Zverev had a 70% win on the first serve and a 52% win on the second. He converted 5/6 break points. The German has raced to an 8-2 record over de Minaur on the ATP Tour. Zverez beat de Minaur at Indian Wells before this match.

Information

Key feats for Zverev

As per Opta, Zverev, who has reached a fourth men's singles semi-final at Roland Garros, equalled Dominic Thiem for the most SF appearances of any player born since 1990. Meanwhile, Zverev is on an 11-match unbeaten run after winning the preceding Italian Open in Rome.

Twitter Post

Semis