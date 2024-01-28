Grand Slams

Seven women's doubles majors, maiden mixed doubles Grand Slam

After faltering at the Australian Open qualifiers this year, Hsieh decided to call time on her singles career. However, she played some exceptional tennis and won the women's doubles and the mixed doubles with Mertens and Jan Zielinski respectively. The 38-year-old has won seven women's doubles majors while bagging his maiden mixed doubles Grand Slam with Zielinski. She won the 2021 Wimbledon with Mertens.