Su-Wei Hsieh scripts history with Australian Open double: Stats
Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-Wei wrote history when she won the women's doubles title at the Australian Open on Sunday. She along with her partner Elise Mertens defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-1, 7-5. Hsieh became the second oldest woman to ever win a Grand Slam title behind Lisa Raymond. The Taiwanese also won the 2024 Australian Open mixed doubles crown.
Seven women's doubles majors, maiden mixed doubles Grand Slam
After faltering at the Australian Open qualifiers this year, Hsieh decided to call time on her singles career. However, she played some exceptional tennis and won the women's doubles and the mixed doubles with Mertens and Jan Zielinski respectively. The 38-year-old has won seven women's doubles majors while bagging his maiden mixed doubles Grand Slam with Zielinski. She won the 2021 Wimbledon with Mertens.