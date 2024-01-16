Australian Open 2024: Elena Rybakina beats Pliskova, reaches second round

Australian Open 2024: Elena Rybakina beats Pliskova, reaches second round

By Parth Dhall 05:32 pm Jan 16, 2024

Elena Rybakina won in straight sets

Third seed Elena Rybakina beat Karolina Pliskova to reach the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. The former claimed a 7-6(6), 6-4 win in an hour and 33 minutes. She saved a triple set point in the first-set tiebreak. Rybakina, the runner-up at the 2023 Australian Open, is vying to win her second Grand Slam title. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Rybakina won a total of 73 points and 26 winners in the match. She struck six aces compared to Pliskova's four. The former had a win percentage of 73 and 74 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 10 of her 13 net points. Pliskova (29) had more unforced errors than Rybakina (25). However, the duo recorded one double-fault each.

The runner-up of 2023 Australian Open

As mentioned, Rybakina finished as the runner-up at the 2023 Australian Open. She lost the summit clash to Aryna Sabalenka despite winning the first set. The former became the first Kazakhstani player to propel past the fourth round at the Australian Open. She couldn't go past the third round in Melbourne in 2020, 2021, and 2023. Rybakina is 11-4 at this Grand Slam.

Rybakina maintains her perfect record

With this win, Rybakina extended her lead over Pliskova in the head-to-head series to 4-0. The former also beat Pliskova in Abu Dhabi (2023), Guadalajara (2022), and Dubai (2020). Rybakina is yet to lose a set in this regard. She leads Pliskova 8-0 in sets and 3-0 in tiebreaks on the WTA Tour.

Rybakina has aced the winners

As mentioned, Rybakina finished with 26 winners in the match. According to Opta, she has had 20 or more winners in five of her eight WTA matches so far in the ongoing season.