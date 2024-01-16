Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev storms into the second round

Alexander Zverev defeated compatriot Dominik Koepfer in the Australia Open first round (Photo credit: X/atptour)

Germany's Alexander Zverev kick-started his 2024 Australian Open campaign with a win over compatriot Dominik Koepfer in four sets. After dropping the first set, Zverev returned to his element to win the first-round clash 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3. The world number six was far from his best in the first three sets but eventually got the job done to progress to the next round.

A look at the match stats

Zverev won a total of 140 points in comparison to Koepfer's tally of 122. The former hammered 16 aces while conceding two double faults. He had an exceptional win percentage of 77 and 63 on first and second serve respectively. The 26-year-old converted only two out of the eight break points on offer. Overall, Zverev won 92 service points in total.

Zverev attains a unique feat

As per Opta, Zverev's victory over Koepfer makes his record 4-0 in 2024 where he has won his last four matches after going down in the first set only to make a strong comeback. The record will be 5-0 if we include his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the group-stage clash of the ATP Finals in 2023.

Knocked out of the second round in 2023 Australia Open

Zverev suffered a defeat in the second round of the Australian Open last year. He kick-started the campaign in Melbourne with a win over lucky loser Juan Pablo Varillas in the first round. However, he faltered in the second round, suffering a defeat against USA's lucky loser Michael Mmoh in four sets. Zverev will hope to replicate that and go deep in the tournament.

Zverev will face Lukas Klein in the second round

After this win over his compatriot, Zverev will now face Slovakia's Lukas Klein in the second round of the Australian Open. The world number 163 won a gruelling five-set thriller against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 7-6(0), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3. While it looks like a favorable encounter for Zverev, the 26-year-old shouldn't take it lightly after what transpired in Melbourne last year.