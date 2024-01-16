Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz storms past Gasquet in opening round

Carlos Alcaraz won the match in straights sets

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz stormed past Richard Gasquet to reach the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. The Spaniard won 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-2 in the men's single opening round in two hours and 22 minutes. Alcaraz has reached the second round in Melbourne for his third consecutive edition. He missed the 2023 tournament due to injury. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Alcaraz won a total of 121 points and 53 winners in the match. He struck nine aces compared to Gasquet's three. The former had a win percentage of 73 and 66 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 23 of his 32 net points. Gasquet (28) had more unforced errors than Alcaraz (26). However, they recorded three double-faults each.

A splendid 2023 season

Alcaraz came off a splendid 2023 season where he won as many as six titles. His incredible run included a record-breaking Wimbledon title and 100th career win. Alcaraz won the second-most matches on the ATP Tour in 2023. He finished the year with a 65-12 win-loss record. The Spaniard was only behind Daniil Medvedev, who scripted a 66-18 win-loss record and bagged five titles.