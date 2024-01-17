Australian Open: Novak Djokovic wins his 200th hard-court major match

By Parth Dhall

Novak Djokovic bounced back after losing the second set (Image source: X/@AustralianOpen)

Top seed Novak Djokovic reached the 2024 Australian Open third round after beating Alexei Popyrin. The Serbian maestro appeared to be under the weather but bounced back, mustering his strength. He eventually won the match 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 after over three hours. Although Popyrin duly tested Djokovic, the latter saved four set points (second) to win his 200th major hard-court match.

Here are the key moments and stats

Djokovic was 0-40 behind in the 10th game when Popyrin held a 5-4 lead. However, he saved four set points. The set was eventually decided through tie-break that Djokovic won 6-4. The Serb won 124 points, while Popyrin claimed 52 winners throughout the match. The latter went on to record 58 unforced errors. Popyrin fired 17 aces compared to Djokovic's 11.

200th major match on hard courts

As mentioned, Djokovic featured in his 200th Grand Slam match on hard courts. According to Opta, the Serb became the second man in the Open Era to appear in 200 or more matches at Grand Slams. He is only behind legend Roger Federer, who played 220 matches in this regard. Among active players, Rafael Nadal trails Djokovic with 172 hard-court matches.

Djokovic's 91st win at Australian Open

Earlier, Djokovic clocked his 90th match-win at the Australian Open. He became the second player after Federer (102) to record 90-plus wins in Melbourne. Djokovic has now won his 30th successive match at the Australian Open, having won four successive honors here barring 2022 when he didn't participate. Djokovic has raced to a 363-48 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Djokovic has won Australian Open 10 times

Djokovic equaled Nadal in terms of Grand Slam titles (22) after winning the 2023 Australian Open. It was his 10th crown at this Slam (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023).