Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Jordan Thompson, reaches Australian Open third round

By Rajdeep Saha 05:18 pm Jan 17, 202405:18 pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas downed Jordan Thompson in four sets (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

Stefanos Tsitsipas downed Jordan Thompson in four sets to reach the 2024 Australian Open third round. Notably, the Greek star came from a set down to beat his opponent on Wednesday at the Margaret Court Arena. Tsitsipas lost the first set 4-6 but came back to win 7-6, 6-2, 7-6. Tsitsipas was 5-4 up in the third set before Thompson forced a tie-breaker.

A 59-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Tsitsipas has raced to a 59-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 23-6 at the Australian Open. Notably, he was the finalist here in Melbourne last year. He has also been a three-time semi-finalist here at the Australian Open. For the sixth successive season, he has reached the third round in Melbourne.

A 3-1 lead for Tsitsipas over Thompson

Tsitsipas has taken a 3-1 lead over Thompson in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Tsitsipas won the pair's first two meets at 2019 Citi Open and 2022 Wimbledon before Thompson prevailed at the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells before this contest.

Here are the match stats

Tsitsipas doled out 13 aces compared to his opponent's five. However, he committed two double faults. Tsitsipas converted 3/7 break points. He had an 80% win on the first serve and a 62% win on the second.

Other key results in men's singles (second round)

29th seed Sebastian Korda downed Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Tomas Machac stunned 17th seed Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-4, 7-6. Machac will face 15th seed Karen Khachanov, who beat Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Fourth seed Jannik Sinner overcame Jesper De Jong 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. 10th seed Alex de Minaur beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-0, 6-3.

Rublev is 6-0 in 2024

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Christopher Eubanks. He is now 6-0 in terms of win-loss record in 2024. Before the Australian Open, Rublev won the Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open which is an ATP 250 event. Rublev denied Emil Ruusuvuori his maiden tour-level title. Meanwhile, he sealed his 10th tour-level crown on hard courts.