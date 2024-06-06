Next Article

Axar Patel owns 50 T20I scalps (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Axar Patel becomes fifth Indian spinner with this T20I milestone

By Rajdeep Saha 01:08 am Jun 06, 202401:08 am

What's the story Axar Patel has become the latest Indian bowler to join a unique club of 50-plus wickets in T20Is. The left-arm spinner took 1/3 from his solitary over against Ireland in India's T20 World Cup opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Axar completed 50 T20I scalps with his tally of one scalp. Here we decode the key stats.

Bowling

A brilliant wicket to reach the milestone

Axar was introduced in the 12th over with Ireland being 49/7. Axar claimed a wicket off the second ball he bowled, reducing Ireland to 50/8. The experienced all-rounder took a brilliant catch off his own bowling to dismiss Barry McCarthy (0). McCarthy closed the bat face looking to work the ball into the leg-side and got a leading edge. This was Axar's only over.

Wickets

Ninth Indian bowler with 50-plus scalps

Axar is the ninth Indian bowler to take 50-plus scalps in T20Is after Yuzvendra Chahal (96), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90), Jasprit Bumrah (76), Hardik Pandya (76), R Ashwin (72), Arshdeep Singh (64), Kuldeep Yadav (59) and Ravindra Jadeja (53). Notably, Axar is the fifth Indian spinner to reach this landmark after Chahal, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Jadeja.

Information

Decoding Axar's stats

Axar (1/3) has raced to 50 T20I wickets at 23.78. He reached the milestone in his 53rd match. As per ESPNcricinfo, 33 of Axar's wickets have come at home. He also owns seven wickets away (home of opposition) and 10 across neutral venues.

IND vs IRE

India beat Ireland in Group A

All-round India decimated sorry Ireland in New York. Ireland were bundled out for a paltry score of 96 in 16 overs. Hardik Pandya claimed a three-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah was superb. In response, Rohit Sharma attained several milestones as India chased down the score. Rishabh Pant looked in good form with an unbeaten 36-run knock.