Next Article

India bowled well against Ireland (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup: India bowl Ireland out for 96

By Rajdeep Saha 09:40 pm Jun 05, 202409:40 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team has got off to a terrific start, bowling out Ireland for just 96 runs in Match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Ireland never got any sort of momentum and were reduced to 9/2 after three overs. After the powerplay, India decimated the Irish batting unit. Here's more.

Information

Lowest powerplay total for Ireland in T20 WC history

Ireland managed 26/2 in the powerplay (overs 1-6). This is now their lowest score in the first six overs in T20 World Cups. Their previous lowest score was 29/3 vs Australia, Colombo in 2012. They also managed 31/4 vs West Indies in 2010.

Arshdeep

Arshdeep picks up two wickets in the first six overs

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India during the powerplay. In three overs, he conceded 18 runs and claimed two wickets. In his second over, Arshdeep dismissed Paul Stirling, who looked to slog and found a thick top-edge. Andrew Balbirnie was the next victim, getting castled. Notably, Arshdeep also bowled nine wides after spraying things around.

Information

Bumrah was on the money

Jasprit Bumrah was introduced in the sixth over and he started with a maiden. In his second over, Bumrah dismissed Harry Tector with a ferocious bouncer. He came to bowl the 15th over and castled Joshua Little. Bumrah managed 2/6 from three overs.

Information

50 T20I wickets for Axar

Axar Patel was introduced in the 12th over. The left-arm spinner (1/3) dismissed Barry McCarthy off his second ball of the over. An excellent catch off his own bowling saw McCarthy fall for a duck. Axar now owns 50 T20I wickets at 23.78.

Record

Bumrah makes this T20I record

Bumrah made history in T20Is. He has now bowled the most maiden overs in T20I cricket among full-member nations. The one against Ireland was his 11th over where the opposition couldn't take a run. Bumrah broke a tie with his compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10 maidens). Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava follows Bhuvneshwar in terms of maiden overs in T20Is among full-member players (8).

Information

Pandya claims a three-wicket haul

Hardik Pandya showed why he could be India's match-winner. The all-rounder claimed three wickets for 27 runs from his four overs. He bowled one maiden. In 93 T20Is, Pandya owns 76 scalps at 26.01.

Information

Presenting the key details

Mohammed Siraj claimed 1/13 from three overs. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled one over and conceded seven runs. Arshdeep finished with 2/35 from his four overs. For Ireland, Gareth Delany scored a 14-ball 26.