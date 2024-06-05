Next Article

T20 World Cup: Indian players to feature in most games

Jun 05, 2024

What's the story India take on Ireland in their opening 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter in New York. This marks the 40th match for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, the most appearances for a player in the tournament. He made his mark in the inaugural edition (2007) and has been their mainstay batter ever since. Here are the Indians to have featured in most T20 WC matches.

Rohit Sharma: 40 matches

The inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 marked Rohit's debut in the format. He straightaway fired with match-winning knocks. Rohit has played in each of India's T20 World Cup campaigns so far - 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024. Rohit has overall featured in 40 matches, the most by a player in the tournament.

MS Dhoni: 33 matches

A long-haired Ranchi boy, Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007. The ground-breaking achievement started a wave of T20 cricket. Dhoni went on to lead India in five other T20 World Cup campaigns thereafter. Dhoni remains the only player to have led in over 30 T20 WC matches (33). He played each match as captain.

Yuvraj Singh: 31 matches

Yuvraj Singh, the brand ambassador for the ongoing T20 World Cup, served India in 31 matches. He remains the only other Indian with over 30 appearances in this regard. Yuvraj was pivotal to India's success in the inaugural edition. He scripted history by smacking 6 sixes in an over during the match against England. Yuvraj overall smashed 593 runs in the tournament.

Virat Kohli: 28 matches

The one against Ireland is Virat Kohli 28th encounter in the T20 World Cup. Having made his debut in 2012, Kohli has been making a mark in India's campaigns. With over 1,100 runs, Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history. His batting average of 81.50 is also the highest for a player. Kohli's tally includes 14 half-centuries.