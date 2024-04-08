Next Article

MS Dhoni strikes at 241.31 in the 20th over (IPL)

IPL: Who has the most runs in final over?

By Parth Dhall 05:21 pm Apr 08, 202405:21 pm

What's the story The advent of T20 cricket in the late 2000s enhanced the role of finishers. It became prominent with each passing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has emerged as the flag-bearer of finishers in the cash-rich league. His death-over exploits, especially in the final over, remain indispensable. Here are the highest run-scorers in the 20th over (IPL).

#1

MS Dhoni: 736 runs, 61 sixes

Dhoni, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, leads this tally by miles. He owns 736 runs IPL runs off just 305 balls in the 20th over, with his strike rate shooting to 241.31. Dhoni is the only batter with over 50 sixes in this regard, and he has 61 of them. The tally also includes 51 boundaries (fours).

#2

Kieron Pollard: 405 runs, 33 sixes

As of now, former Mumbai Indians player Kieron Pollard is the only batter other than Dhoni with over 400 runs in the 20th over (IPL). Pollard has 405 runs off just 189 balls at a strike rate of 214.28 in this regard. His tally includes 33 sixes and 26 fours. Like Dhoni, the Caribbean batter is also an acclaimed finisher in the tournament.

#3

Ravindra Jadeja: 365 runs, 29 sixes

Dhoni's teammate Ravindra Jadeja has also lit up the league with his blazing cameos in death overs. Jadeja, who has also represented Rajasthan Royals, owns 365 runs in the final over at a strike rate of 210.98. He has hammered 29 sixes and 19 fours in this regard. Despite operating in Dhoni's shadow, the CSK all-rounder has fared well in this phase.

#4

Hardik Pandya: 287 runs, 28 sixes

Hardik Pandya, in his early days, made headlines with his ability to hit big sixes. He is among a special set of players who take both spinners and pacers to the cleaners across phases. In the 20th over, Hardik has slammed 287 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 245.29. His tally includes 28 sixes and 18 fours.

#5

Dinesh Karthik: 275 runs, 18 sixes

After playing for a host of franchises, Dinesh Karthik has made his name as a potent finisher in T20 cricket. In the past two seasons, Karthik has finished several games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has raced to 275 runs in the 20th over at a strike rate of 211.53. The tally includes 18 sixes and 25 fours.