IPL 2024: PBKS, SRH meet in battle of batting powerhouses

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:49 pm Apr 08, 202404:49 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 23 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). It promises to be an enticing battle between two batting powerhouses as bowlers can have a hard time. Though both teams have two wins and as many defeats, they have played an entertaining brand of cricket. Here we look at the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and match details

Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will host this duel on April 9. PBKS played their opener at this venue and chased down 175 against Delhi Capitals. The batters got great value for their shorts though there was some assistance for pacers early on. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema (7:30pm IST).

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

Both teams have played each other in 21 matches in the IPL. SRH hold the upper hand with 14 victories, while PBKS have registered seven wins. The two sides met just once last season as the Sunrisers comfortably prevailed by eight wickets. Meanwhile, PBKS have managed three wins in their last seven games against the Orange Army.

PBKS vs SRH

A high-scoring contest on the cards

SRH have brilliantly used their batting resources as they posted the highest-ever IPL total (277/3) a few days back against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, PBKS have also crossed the 175-run mark in each of their first four games this year. While both teams boast a formidable pace unit, they are a bit light on the spin department.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

PBKS (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh. Impact sub: Ashutosh Sharma. SRH (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan. Impact sub: Travis Head.

Stats

Here are the key performers

PBKS' designated finishers Shashank Singh and Liam Livingstone have been striking and 202.22 and 162.74, respectively, this season. Harpreet Brar has scalped four wickets this year at a stunning economy rate of 5.69. SRH batters Abhishek Sharma (217.56), Travis Head (180.64), and Heinrich Klaasen (203.44) has been striking at an astonishing rate this year. Skipper Pat Cummins is their leading wicket-taker (5 scalps).

