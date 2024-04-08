Next Article

Mumbai Indians have won 50 IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium

IPL: Presenting teams with most wins at a venue

By Parth Dhall 02:45 pm Apr 08, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians claimed their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after beating Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. The hosts successfully defended 234/5, their third-highest IPL team total. DC too managed 205/8, with Tristan Stubbs playing a blinder for them. This marked MI's 50th IPL win at Wankhede Stadium, now the most at a venue in the cash-rich league.

#1

MI: 50 wins at Wankhede Stadium

As mentioned, the five-time champions secured their 50th IPL win at their home venue, the Wankhede Stadium. They have become the first side to win as many games at a venue in the IPL (including Super Over wins). Interestingly, in the DC game, MI also posted their highest-ever total (234/5) at the Wankhede Stadium in the tournament.

#2

KKR: 48 wins at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders follow MI on this list with 48 IPL wins at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium, their home ground. The historic venue has played host to several memorable encounters, including the finals. It was it on this ground (2017) that KKR defended a mere 131 by bowling Royal Challengers Bengaluru out for 49, the lowest team total in the IPL.

#3

CSK: 47 wins at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Over the years, not many sides have breached Chennai Super Kings' home fortress, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in the IPL. They have overall secured 47 wins at this venue, also known as Chepauk, in the tournament. CSK won their second IPL title (in 2011) after beating RCB in the final on this ground. Notably, CSK became the first side to defend their IPL title.

#4

RCB: 41 wins at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown similar domination at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium (41 wins). This venue majorly produces batting-friendly wickets and has hosted several high-scoring encounters. The first-ever IPL match (in 2008) was held on this ground, where Brendon McCullum scored a historic 158*. Chris Gayle's 175*(66) against Pune Warriors also came at this venue (in 2013).

#5

RR: 36 wins at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural IPL edition, fare well at their home ground, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. They have won 36 out of 55 IPL matches on this ground in Jaipur. Interestingly, the highest and lowest team totals here came in IPL 2023. SRH scored 217/6 against RR, while the Royals perished for 59 against RCB days later.