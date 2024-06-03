Next Article

Anrich Nortje features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: Decoding the top wicket-takers for South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:11 pm Jun 03, 202402:11 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup went underway on June 1 with the West Indies and the USA being the co-hosts. Meanwhile, tournament favorites South Africa have been placed in Group D alongside four other sides. They will fight for their maiden title. Here are the South African bowlers with the most wickets in T20 WC history.

#4

Imran Tahir and Wayne Parnell - 18 wickets

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir and left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell own 18 wickets apiece in the mega competition. While the latter has conceded runs at 6.74 across 14 matches, Tahir's economy (5.94) is even better. He featured in nine games. With 12 wickets at an economy of 6.55, Tahir was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2014 event.

#3

Anrich Nortje - 20 wickets

Speedster Anrich Nortje has enjoyed a dream run in T20 WCs. He has returned with 20 wickets across just 10 matches as his economy of 5.37 is the best among bowlers with at least 16 scalps at the event. He claimed 4/10 against Bangladesh in the 2022 competition. These are the best figures for a Proteas bowler in a T20 WC match.

#2

Morne Morkel - 24 wickets

Former pacer Morne Morkel was also brilliant at the grand stage. e returned with 24 wickets across 17 T20 WC matches as he conceded runs at 7.21. His best figures read 4/17. Morkel enjoyed his best campaign in terms of wickets in the 2007 event in South Africa. The lanky fast bowler took nine wickets at a fine economy rate of six.

#1

Dale Steyn - 30 wickets

Arguably the greatest pacer to have donned the South African jersey, Dale Steyn tops this list. He claimed 30 wickets across 23 matches in the competition while conceding runs at just 6.96. Like Morkel, his best figures also read 4/17. Steyn claimed nine wickets apiece in the 2009 and 2014 events.