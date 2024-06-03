Next Article

Imran Tahir tops this list (Source: X/@ICC)

SA bowlers with most wickets in a T20 WC edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:17 pm Jun 03, 202403:17 pm

What's the story South Africa are among the teams to watch out for in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Under Aiden Markram's leadership, SA will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka. The Proteas side would want to finally end their drought for an ICC trophy. Meanwhile, here are the South African bowlers with the most wickets in an edition of T20 WC.

#4

Roelof van der Merwe - 10 wickets in 2009

Former South African and current Netherlands international Roelof van der Merwe played an instrumental run in SA's run to the semi-final in the 2009 event in England. The left-arm spinner returned with 10 wickets across just six games at a sensational economy rate of 5.62. He was the most successful left-arm spinner in that edition.

#3

Charl Langeveldt - 11 wickets in 2010

Though South Africa could not clear the Super 8 stage in the 2010 edition in West Indies, Charl Langeveldt enjoyed a fine run. The right-arm pacer returned with 11 wickets in just four matches and that too at an economy of 6.5. Langeveldt averaged a brilliant 9.45. Only Dirk Nannes (14) of Australia claimed more wickets in that competition.

#2

Anrich Nortje - 11 wickets in 2022

Speedster Anrich Nortje enjoyed a dream run in the 2022 T20 WC, which took place in Australia. He returned with 11 wickets across five matches as his economy of 5.37 was the best among bowlers with at least five scalps at the event. He claimed 4/10 against Bangladesh. These are the best figures for a Proteas bowler in a T20 WC match.

#1

Imran Tahir - 12 wickets in 2014

Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir was on a roll in the 2014 edition in Bangladesh. With 12 wickets at an economy of 6.55, Tahir finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker. He played five games in the event as his best figures read 4/21. Tahir's series of consistent performances meant SA played the semi-final that year but couldn't qualify for the summit clash.