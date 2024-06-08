Next Article

Gurbaz registered successive 75-plus scores (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 WC: Gurbaz shines versus NZ, completes 1,500 T20I runs

Jun 08, 2024

What's the story Rahmanullah Gurbaz starred with another fine knock as Afghanistan thrashed New Zealand by 84 runs in Match 14 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The young opener batted with great intent as he scored a brilliant 80 off just 56 balls. His knock was laced with five boundaries and as many sixes. This was his second successive 75-plus score.

Knock

A crucial knock from Gurbaz

Gurbaz and his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran (44) got Afghanistan off to another fine start as they added 103 runs. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as he hammered runs all over the park. Meanwhile, Afghanistan kept on losing wickets after Ibrahim's ouster. However, Gurbaz stood strong and eventually departed in the final over. His efforts helped Afghanistan finish at 159/6.

Tally

1,500 T20I runs for Gurbaz

With this knock, Gurbaz became the fourth Afghanistan batter to accomplish 1,500 T20I runs. He has joined Mohammad Nabi (2,123), Mohammad Shahzad (2,048), and Najibullah Zadran (1,811). Gurbaz has now raced to 1,532 runs across 57 T20Is at 26.87 (SR: 139.52). The tally includes eight fifties and a ton. He has tallied 309 runs across 10 T20 WC games at 30.9 (50s: 2).

Highest score

Highest T20 WC score for Afghanistan batter

Gurbaz's 80 is now the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in T20 WCs. He went past the 76 he scored in his preceding outing against Uganda. Najibullah Zadran (73 vs New Zealand, 2021) and Ibrahim Zadran (70 versus Uganda, 2024) are the only other Afghanistan batters with 70-plus scores in the gala competition.

Feat

First opening pair to accomplish this feat

Gurbaz and Ibrahim, who added 154 runs in the Uganda game, became the first opening pair to record successive century stands in T20 WCs. India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the other batters with consecutive 100-plus stands in the competition. They accomplished the feat in the 2014 edition (for the second wicket).

Partnership

Gurbaz, Ibrahim also accomplished these partnership feats

Gurbaz and Ibrahim became the fourth opening pair to record multiple century stands in the tournament's history. As per Cricbuzz, their partnership run rate of 7.10 is the lowest for a 100-plus stand in T20 WC. Overall in T20Is, Gurbaz and Ibrahim have added 504 runs as a pair in eight games at 63 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

While Afghanistan finished at 159/6, the Kiwis could never get going in response. Fazalhaq Farooqi set the tone by dismissing Finn Allen on the first ball of the innings. While the left-arm pacer was sensational in the powerplay, Rashid Khan was lethal in the middle overs. Both bowlers claimed four wickets apiece as NZ were folded for 75 in 15.2 overs.