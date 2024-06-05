Next Article

Rohit Sharma becomes first player with 600 international sixes: Stats

Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Team India captain Rohit Sharma has completed 600 sixes in international cricket. The 37-year-old reached the landmark in India's opening 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Rohit has become the first-ever player to smack 600 sixes across formats. Rohit hit three sixes in his knock of 52. He retired hurt in India's win.

Only cricketer in 600-six club

As mentioned, Rohit is the only player with 600 sixes in international cricket. Chris Gayle, who played his last international game in 2021, remains the only other player to have slammed over 500 maximums (553). Only one other player has more than 400 sixes in international cricket - Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (476). Among Indians, MS Dhoni follows Rohit with 359 international maximums.

His tally of sixes across internationals

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, has been a six-hitting machine in each of the three formats. Besides hitting 193 T20I sixes, Rohit owns 323 maximums in ODI cricket, the third-most after Afridi (351) and Gayle (331). Rohit is one of only two Indian cricketers with over 80 sixes (84) in Test cricket, the other being Virender Sehwag (91).

Over 18,800 runs in international cricket

In a career spanning nearly 17 years, Rohit has amassed 18,872 runs from 473 international games at an average of 43-plus. His tally includes 48 tons and 102 half-centuries. Rohit has the fourth-most runs for India across formats. As many as 10,709 of Rohit's international runs have come in 50-overs cricket. He owns three double-tons in the format.

Rohit races to 513 sixes in T20 cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit's three sixes against Ireland took him to 513 maximums overall in T20 cricket. Rohit has 11,625 runs in T20s. He slammed his 76th fifty (100s: 8). Rohit averages 30.91.