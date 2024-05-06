Next Article

ICC T20 World Cup: Best bowling returns for India

What's the story India are set to embark on their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup journey, with the tournament starting on June 1. The Men in Blue will face Ireland in their first game on June 5. Over the years, India have ridden on several match-winning spells from bowlers in the ICC mega tournament. Have a look at India's best bowling returns in T20 World Cups.

#1

Ravichandran Ashwin: 4/11 vs Australia, 2014

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was at his best in the 2014 T20 World Cup. He starred for India in a low-scoring encounter against Australia in Mirpur. The off-spinner took four wickets as the Aussies were bundled out for 86 while chasing 160. Ashwin conceded just 11 runs in 3.2 overs before getting adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2

Harbhajan Singh: 4/12 vs England, 2012

India claimed a similar victory against England in the 2012 T20 World Cup in Colombo. They slammed 170/4 before restricting the Englishmen to 80. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, in his comeback match, dismantled England with a four-wicket haul. He conceded just 12 runs and bowled two maiden overs. The Turbanator proved his mettle as England perished in 14.4 overs.

#3

RP Singh: 4/13 vs South Africa, 2007

Former Indian pacer RP Singh was on fire in the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007). He starred with his pace and swing in India's title-winning run. Singh took a four-wicket haul in a must-win encounter against hosts South Africa. The Men in Blue managed to defend 153 by stopping South Africa's innings to 116/9. The left-arm pacer took 4/13 in four overs.

#4

Zaheer Khan: 4/19 vs Ireland, 2009

Zaheer Khan remains the only other Indian pacer with a four-wicket haul in the T20 World Cup. He did so against Ireland in Nottingham in the 2009 edition. Zaheer, arguably India's best left-arm pacer, recorded figures worth 4/19 as the Irishmen scored 112/8 in a rain-curtailed encounter (18 overs). India comfortably chased it down, with Rohit Sharma scoring an unbeaten ton.