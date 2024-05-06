Next Article

IPL 2024: MI's Hardik, Piyush stun SRH with three-fers

May 06, 2024

What's the story Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 173/8 in Match 55 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla shared six wickets as the SRH batting line-up looked bleak in Mumbai. Although both Hardik and Piyush conceded over 30 runs each, their middle-over spells were effective. Here are the key stats.

Hardik, Piyush perturb SRH batters

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma added 56 runs after MI elected to field. However, the Orange Army were down to 96/5. While Abhishek and Mayank Agarwal departed within two overs, Chawla dismissed Head and Klaasen in back-to-back overs. Skipper Hardik backed himself and removed Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, and Shahbaz Ahmed. Chawla later dismissed Abdul Samad, reducing SRH to 136/8.

The duo shines in middle overs

Hardik took three wickets for 31 runs, while leg-spinner Piyush conceded 33 runs. It is worth noting that the middle overs (7-14) produced just 51 runs for four wickets. The scoring rate in this phase was 6.37. Before this match, Piyush conceded 222 runs for just five wickets in IPL 2024. He bounced back and took three wickets alone tonight.

A first for MI in IPL 2024

As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of a Mumbai Indians spinner taking more than a wicket in an innings in IPL 2024. Notably, Piyush has just eight wickets in nine matches this season.

A look at key numbers

Hardik has now raced to 64 wickets from 135 IPL games at 32.67. Against SRH, he recorded his best bowling figures since taking over as MI's captain in the IPL. Meanwhile, Piyush now has 187 wickets from 190 IPL matches at 27.01. He recently surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become MI's second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. The wrist-spinner is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (200).