Rohit Sharma has won 42 T20Is as captain (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma becomes India's most successful T20I captain, surpasses Dhoni

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 11:55 pm Jun 05, 202411:55 pm

What's the story India thrashed Ireland in their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup opener against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 97 after bowling out the Irishmen. Rohit Sharma, with his 42nd win while leading, has become India's most successful T20I captain. He surpassed MS Dhoni, who earleir held the record with 41 wins as captain.

Rohit overtakes Dhoni

As mentioned, Rohit is now India's most successful captain in T20 Internationals. With his 42nd win, he has overtaken legend Dhoni, who led India to 41 wins. The tally includes a tied game that India eventually won throughout Bowl Out (against Pakistan in World T20 2007). Virat Kohli is the only other Indian captain to have won 30 or more T20Is.

Rohit's stats as T20I skipper

Rohit now owns 42 wins in 55 matches as captain in the format. Overall, Rohit owns the joint third-most T20I wins while leading, along with Asghar Afghan and Eoin Morgan. Only Uganda's Brian Masaba (44) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (46) are ahead.

Second-most matches as Indian captain

Rohit has the second-most appearances as an Indian captain in T20I cricket (55). He is only behind Dhoni, who captained India in 72 T20Is. Besides, Kohli stepped down as India's captain after leading in 50 matches.

India thrash Ireland by eight wickets in New York

India decimated Ireland in their opening encounter on a spicy New York wicket. Ireland were bundled out for a paltry score of 96 being invited to bat. Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj perturbed Ireland with swing and pace. In response, half-centurion Rohit attained several milestones with the bat as India completed the run-chase in 12.2 overs.

Rohit attained these milestones in 52-run knock versus Ireland

Rohit was on 52 before getting retired hurt. He was hit on the arm earlier and was in discomfort. Playing his 152nd match, Rohit became the third player in T20Is to complete 4,000 runs. Rohit completed 1,000 runs in ICC T20 World Cup history. Rohit has 1,015 runs at 36.25 (SR: 128.48). Rohit also completed 600 sixes in international cricket (first to do so).

