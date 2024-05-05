Next Article

Decoding batters with most single-digit dismissals in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi

What's the story Fans have witnessed some exciting on-field action in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Batters have majorly dominated the competition as eight of the nine highest team scores in IPL history have come this year. However, even the best of the batters have failed on a few occasions. Here we decode batters to be dismissed on single-digit scores most times (IPL).

#4

Robin Uthappa - 57 dismissals

Former India batter Robin Uthappa, who represented as many as six teams in his IPL career, features on this list. He was dismissed for single-digit scores 57 times across 197 innings in the competition. On average, he bagged one single-digit score in every four innings. Seven of his single-digit scores came in the 2009 season. He bagged eight ducks in IPL.

#3

Virat Kohli - 57 dismissals

The highest run-getter in IPL history, Virat Kohli also bagged 57 single-digit scores in his decorated IPL career. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman has batted in 240 innings so far. He was dismissed on ducks as many as 10 times. Meanwhile, the batter has tallied over 7,800 runs in IPL with the help of eight tons. He averages 38.44 in the competition.

#2

Dinesh Karthik - 71 dismissals

Kohli's current RCB teammate, Dinesh Karthik also finds himself on this unwanted list. He has been dismissed for 71 single-digit scores in IPL, having batted in 230 innings. The wicket-keeper has bagged tallied 17 ducks in the IPL, the joint-most in the competition's history. Meanwhile, he bagged nine single-digit scores in the 2020 edition, which was held in UAE.

#1

Rohit Sharma - 77 dismissals

This list is topped by none other than Rohit Sharma, who has bagged 77 single-digit scores. The former Mumbai Indians captain has arrived to bat 249 times in IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, eight of his single-digit scores came in the 2017 competition. Meanwhile, like Karthik, Rohit has also bagged 17 ducks in the cash-rich league.