Next Article

India bowled out Ireland for 96 in New York (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: A look at Ireland's lowest totals

By Parth Dhall 10:27 pm Jun 05, 202410:27 pm

What's the story Ireland were trumped by pace and swing against India in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 8 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The Indian seamers perfectly exploited the conditions as Ireland were bowled out for 96 in 16 overs. This is now the second-lowest total for Ireland in the T20 World Cup. Here are the key stats.

#1

68 vs West Indies, Providence, 2010

West Indies managed to restrict a modest 138/9 against Ireland in the 2010 T20 World Cup in home conditions. The Caribbeans bowled Ireland out for a mere 68, with Ravi Rampaul and Daren Sammy taking three wickets each. Only Gary Wilson scored in double figures for Ireland. This remains Ireland's lowest total in the T20 World Cup.

#2

96 vs India, New York, 2024

As mentioned, Ireland's 96 against India is now their second-lowest total in the tournament's history. This is Ireland's only other sub-100 score in the tournament. While India blew up the Irish top order after inviting them to bat, Gareth Delany added some crucial runs at the death. Hardik Pandya took three wickets for India, while Jasprit Bumrah was completely unplayable.

#3

101 vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, 2021

Sri Lanka hammered Ireland in the Group A match in the 2021 edition in Abu Dhabi. The Lankans racked up 171/7 before bowling out the Irishmen for just 101. It wasn't a walk in the park of SL, who were down to 8/3 batting first. However, Wanindu Hasaranga's 71 bolstered them. Joshua Little took four wickets for Ireland.

#4

115 vs New Zealand, Nottingham, 2009

New Zealand claimed a similar win against Ireland in the 2009 T20 World Cup encounter in Nottingham. They compiled 198/5 after Ireland put them in to bat. The Kiwis then bundled Ireland out for a mere 115 in 16.4 overs. Nathan McCullum snapped up three wickets for the Black Caps. Notably, Ireland haven't recorded anymore sub-120 total in the tournament.