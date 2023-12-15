Joshua Little scripts history for Ireland in ODIs: Details

Joshua Little scripts history for Ireland in ODIs: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 05:02 pm Dec 15, 2023

Ireland pacer Joshua Little claimed six wickets versus Zimbabwe in the second ODI in Harare (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ireland pacer Joshua Little claimed six wickets versus Zimbabwe in the second ODI in Harare on Friday. Little's 6/36 helped Ireland bowl out Zimbabwe for a paltry 166 in 42.5 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Little's 6/36 is now the best performance by an Ireland cricketer in ODI history. Little also claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Here are the stats.

Massive records scripted by Little

Little has broken the previous best record held by Paul Stirling, who managed 6/55 versus Afghanistan in 2017. Little also became the 10th Irish bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in ODIs. Meanwhile, Little now holds the sixth-best spell in ODIs versus Zimbabwe. He is also the 7th bowler with six wickets or more in an ODI versus Zimbabwe.

Key ODI bowling stats for Little

In 36 ODIs, Little now owns 56 wickets at an average of 31.37. Besides his maiden five-wicket haul, he also owns three four-fers. In eight games versus Zimbabwe, he owns 16 scalps at 17.12. In 15 away matches (home of opposition), Little owns 29 scalps at 23.55. Meanwhile, 18 of his ODI scalps have come in Zimbabwe.

79 wickets in List A cricket

Little has raced to 79 wickets in List A cricket from 58 matches. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the 50-over format. Before this, his best performance was 4/38.

A solid performance with the ball

Little struck in the fourth over, dismissing Tinashe Kamunhukamwe for eight. Two deliveries later, he sent back Milton Shumba, who nicked the ball behind. Zimbabwe opener Joylord Gumbie then dragged the ball back into the stumps in the same over. Sikandar Raza was Little's fourth victim. He chopped the ball into the stumps. Little came back later to dismiss Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava.