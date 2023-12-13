Vijay Hazare Trophy, semis: Haryana's Himanshu Rana hits 116*

By Rajdeep Saha 06:00 pm Dec 13, 202306:00 pm

Himanshu Rana slammed 116* versus TN (Photo credit: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Haryana batter Himanshu Rana slammed an unbeaten 116 from 118 balls against Tamil Nadu in Rajkot on Wednesday. In a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 semi-final affair, Rana stood tall after coming to the crease early (14/1). He went on to share two pivotal stands alongside Yuvraj Singh and Sumit Kumar to help Haryana reach 293/7 in 50 overs. Here we decode his stats.

A composed knock from Rana's blade

The start was slow for Haryana but Rana and Yuvraj upped the ante and added 132 runs for the second wicket. After Yuvraj's dismissal, Rana carried on even though he kept losing partners at the other end. The Tamil Nadu bowlers pulled things back after that big partnership. However, Kumar's heroics in the end helped Haryana. Alongside Rana, Kumar stitched a valiant partnership.

1,500 runs in List A cricket

Rana's 116* was laced with 11 fours and two sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rana has surpassed the 1,500-run mark in List A cricket. He now owns 1,505 runs at an average of over 34. Rana achieved the feat in his 45th inning. He slammed his fourth century in the 50-over format, besides owning six fifties. Rana has also gotten past 150 fours (159).

Yuvraj and Kumar deserve credit

Opener Yuvraj hit a 79-ball 65. He was dismissed by left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who finished with 3/79. It was Natarajan who also dismissed Kumar (48). Kumar's blitz helped Haryana put up a respectable score after the side was 206/6.