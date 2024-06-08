Next Article

Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets (Source: X/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh register maiden T20 WC triumph over Sri Lanka: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:17 pm Jun 08, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Bangladesh demolished Sri Lanka by two wickets in Match 15 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. It was a low-scoring affair as the Tigers as they restricted the Lankan team to 124/9 at Dallas's Grand Prairie Stadium. Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain claimed three wickets apiece. Bangladesh chased down the total in 19 overs thanks to Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy.

SL's innings

SL post a below-par total

Pathum Nissanka (47) was aggressive from the outset as SL were 48/1 after five overs. However, the Lankans could never get going after his ouster. Dhananjaya de Silva (21) and Charith Asalanka (19) threw away their starts. Mustafizur and Taskin Ahmed were sensational in the death overs as SL could only manage 15 runs in their last four overs.

Bangladesh's chase

Summary of Bangladesh's chase

Bangladesh were also to a terrible start with both openers Tanzid Hasan (3) and Soumya Sarkar (0) departing cheaply. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was also dismissed for 7. Litton (36) and Hridoy (40) then paired up to form a match-defining 63-run stand. The latter dominated the partnership. Though the fall of five quick wickets delayed Bangladesh's win, Mahmudullah (16*) eventually saw them through.

History

Historic win for Bangladesh

Sri Lanka defeated the Tigers in both of their previous meetings in the T20 World Cup. Hence, this was Bangladesh's maiden win over their Asian rivals in the tournament. Meanwhile, this was the 17th meeting between these two sides in T20Is as SL still lead the head-to-head record 11-6.

Nissanka

2,500 T20 runs for Nissanka

Nissanka batted with intent as he made 47 off 28 balls (7 fours, 1 six). With this knock, he went past 2,500 (now 2,515) runs in the T20 format at 26.75 (50s: 18). Having played 50 T20Is, he has tallied 1,281 runs at 27.84. Against Bangladesh, he owns 91 runs. The star batter has raced to 485 T20 WC runs at 28.52 (50s: 5).

Hridoy

A stunning hand from Hridoy

Meanwhile, Hridoy batted remarkably well on a challenging surface as he made 40 off just 20 balls (1 four, 4 sixes). The young dasher has raced to 494 T20 runs at 30.87. He has completed 80 T20I runs against the Lankan team at a strike rate of 156.86. This was his maiden outing in a T20 WC match.

Thushara

A fine spell from Thushara

Nuwan Thushara returned with 4/28 in his quota of four overs as the Tigers had a hard time while accomplishing the 125-run target. Thushara, who became the fifth SL bowler to claim a T20 WC four-fer, has now raced to 16 T20I wickets (ER: 8.11). The tally includes two four-fers besides a fifer. Against Bangladesh, he now has nine wickets across two outings.

Mustafizur

Three wickets for Mustafizur

Mustafizur, who finished with 3/17 in his four overs, has raced to 123 wickets across 97 T20I games (ER: 7.51). 17 of his wickets have come in 13 T20Is against SL (ER: 8.83). He has tallied 23 wickets across 16 T20 WC games (ER: 7.28). The left-arm pacer now has 26 T20I wickets across neutral venues.

Rishad

Career-best figures for Rishad

Young leg-spinner Rishad claimed his best T20I figures, 3/22 in four overs. As far as his stats are concerned, he has tallied 18 wickets across as many T20Is while conceding runs at 7.05. He also owns a half-century in the format. Against SL, the 21-year-old has completed six wickets in four matches. Notably, this match marked his T20 WC debut.

Points table

A look at the Group D points table

This was Bangladesh's opener in the tournament as they are now third in the Group D points table with an NRR of +0.379. Meanwhile, SL are at rock bottom, having lost their first two matches. Their NRR is a poor -0.777. Only two of the five teams in this group will advance to the Super 8 stage.