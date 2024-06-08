Next Article

T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan thrash New Zealand in one-sided affair

What's the story In what can be called another shocking outcome in the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Afghanistan thrashed New Zealand by 84 runs in Match 14. It was a thumping win for the Afghan team as the Kiwis were folded for 75 while chasing 160 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi starred for Afghanistan. Here is more.

Afghanistan post a strong total

Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran (44) got Afghanistan off to another fine start as they added 103 runs. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as he hammered runs all over the park. Azmatullah Omarzai made a handy 22 as Afghanistan finished at 159/6. Pacers Matt Henry and Trent Boult claimed two wickets apiece.

NZ falter in the chase

The Kiwis could never get going in response as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Farooqi set the tone by dismissing Finn Allen on the first ball of the innings. While the left-arm pacer was sensational in the powerplay, Rashid was lethal in the middle overs. Glenn Phillips (18) and Henry (12) were the only ones to enter double digits.

Key records scripted in the game

Afghanistan recorded their third-biggest win in terms of runs in T20 WCs (84). While they beat Scotland by 130 runs in the 2021 edition, they thrashed Uganda by 125 runs in their opener of the ongoing season. Meanwhile, NZ recorded their second-lowest T20 WC total (75). They were bundled out for 60 in the 2014 game against Sri Lanka.

Historic win for Afghanistan

This is the first time Afghanistan defeated New Zealand in five international matches. NZ clinched all their three ODI matches against the Afghan team. Their only previous T20I meeting took place in the 2021 T20 WC. Chasing 125 in Abu Dhabi, the Kiwis recorded an eight-wicket win, crossing the line in 18.1 overs.

1,500 T20I runs for Gurbaz

Gurbaz batted with great intent as he scored a brilliant 80 off just 56 balls (5 fours, 5 sixes). He became the fourth Afghanistan batter to accomplish 1,500 T20I runs. Gurbaz has now raced to 1,532 runs at 26.87 (SR: 139.52). The tally includes eight fifties and a ton. He has tallied 309 runs across 10 T20 WC games at 30.9 (50s: 2).

Highest T20 WC score for Afghanistan batter

Gurbaz's 80 is now the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in T20 WCs. He went past the 76 he scored in his preceding outing against Uganda. Najibullah Zadran (73 vs New Zealand, 2021) and Ibrahim Zadran (70 versus Uganda, 2024) are the only other Afghanistan batters with 70-plus scores in the gala competition.

First opening pair to accomplish this feat

Gurbaz and Ibrahim, who added 154 runs in the Uganda game, became the first opening pair to record successive century stands in T20 WCs. India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the other batters with consecutive 100-plus stands in the competition. They accomplished the feat in the 2014 edition (for the second wicket)

Gurbaz, Ibrahim also accomplished these partnership feats

Gurbaz and Ibrahim became the fourth opening pair to record multiple century stands in the tournament's history. As per Cricbuzz, their partnership run rate of 7.10 is the lowest for a 100-plus stand in T20 WC. Overall in T20Is, Gurbaz and Ibrahim have added 504 runs as a pair in eight games at 63 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

Farooqi scripts history

Farooqi returned with 4/17 in 3.2 overs. In his preceding outing versus Uganda, Farooqi claimed 5/9. He has now become the first bowler to claim at least four wickets in successive T20 WC matches. Rashid is the only other Afghan bowler with multiple four-fers in the competition (2). Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman is the only other left-arm pacer with multiple T20 WC four-fers (2).

100 T20 wickets for Farooqi

With his latest spell, Farooqi has raced to 101 T20 wickets as his economy rate reads 6.77. In T20 WCs, he has tallied 12 wickets (ER: 5.36). The pacer has raced to 46 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.57. Farooqi is now among the nine bowlers to take at least four wickets against NZ in a T20 WC game.

Feat for Rashid

Rashid spun his web in the middle overs as he returned with 4/17 in his four overs. He produced the best figures by a captain in the competition's history. NZ's Daniel Vettori (4/20 versus India, 2007) and Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood (4/20 versus PNG, 2021) are the only other skippers with four-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Here are his T20I numbers

Rashid has now raced to 144 T20 wickets with his economy being 6.01. Only Tim Southee (157) and Shakib Al Hasan (146) boast more T20I wickets. He has tallied 29 T20 WC wickets as the tally now includes two four-fers (ER: 6.04). Meanwhile, this was the third instance of two bowlers taking at least four innings in an innings of a T20 WC match.

Rashid joins Shakib

This was Rashid's sixth four-wicket haul in T20Is. He has also recorded a couple of fifers. His tally of eight four-plus wicket-hauls in the format is now the joint-most for any bowler. The leggie now shares the top spot with Shakib. No other full-member team bowler has even seven four-plus wicket-hauls.

A look at the Group C points table

Afghanistan have now won their first two games in the ongoing tournament. They hence lead the Group C points table with an NRR of +5.225. NZ, who featured in their opener, hold the bottom place as their NRR reads -4.200. Only two of the five teams in this group will advance to the Super 8 stage.