Next Article

Skipper Rashid Khan claimed four wickets (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 WC: Rashid Khan registers best bowling figures by captain

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:30 am Jun 08, 202411:30 am

What's the story Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan delivered a lethal spell against New Zealand in Match 14 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The leg-spinner spun his web in the middle overs as he returned with 4/17 in his four overs. His efforts meant NZ were folded for just 75 while chasing 160. Notably, Rashid recorded the best T20 WC bowling figures by a captain.

Spell

A stunning spell from Rashid

While Fazalhaq Farooqi was sensational in the powerplay, Rashid was lethal in the middle overs. The latter opened his account by dismissing his opposite number Kane Williamson in the seventh over. Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, and Lockie Ferguson also fell to him later in the innings. Besides Rashid, Farooqi also claimed four wickets (4/17).

Elite list

Rashid joins an elite list

As mentioned, Rashid produced the best figures by a captain in the competition's history. NZ's Daniel Vettori (4/20 versus India, 2007) and Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood (4/20 versus PNG, 2021) are the only other skippers with four-wicket hauls in the tournament. All the three aforementioned names happen to be spinners.

Stats

Here are his T20I numbers

Rashid has now raced to 144 wickets in 87 T20Is with his economy being 6.01. Only Tim Southee (157) and Shakib Al Hasan (146) boast more T20I wickets. He has tallied 29 wickets in 17 T20 WC matches as the tally now includes two four-fers (ER: 6.04). Notably, Rashid is the only bowler with at least 100 T20I wickets in neutral venues (now 106).

Feat

Rashid joins Shakib

This was Rashid's sixth four-wicket haul in T20Is. He has also recorded a couple of fifers. His tally of eight four-plus wicket-hauls in the format is now the joint-most for any bowler. The leggie now shares the top spot with Shakib. No other full-member team bowler has even seven four-plus wicket-hauls.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80) and Ibrahim Zadran (44) got Afghanistan off to another fine start as they added 103 runs. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as he hammered runs all over the park. Azmatullah Omarzai made a handy 22 as Afghanistan finished at 159/6. In reply, the Kiwis never got going as Farooqi and Rashid claimed four wickets apiece.