Rohit has become the second Indian and third overall to record this milestone (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian with 1,000 T20 WC runs

By Parth Dhall 10:27 pm Jun 05, 202410:27 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has completed 1,000 runs in ICC T20 World Cup history. Rohit attained the feat in India's opening 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Rohit has become the second Indian and third overall to record this milestone. He attained the mark with his 37th run. Here's more.

Rohit joins Virat Kohli

As mentioned, Rohit is the second Indian with 1,000 runs in the T20 World Cup. He joins Virat Kohli, the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history. Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene remains the only other player to have scored over 1,000 runs in this regard. Rohit also surpassed Chris Gayle, who bowed out after scoring 965 T20 World Cup runs.

Rohit's journey in T20 World Cup

The inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 marked Rohit's debut in the shortest format. He contributed to India's title that year with match-winning knocks. Rohit has played in each of India's T20 World Cup campaigns so far - 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024. Rohit has now featured in 40 matches, the most by a player in the tournament.

Rohit completes 4,000 T20I runs

Earlier in the match, Rohit also surpassed 4,000 runs in T20I cricket. He got to this mark with his 26th run. Rohit became only the third player after Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam to reach this landmark. Rohit, who scored 52 before retiring hurt, now owns 4,026 runs at 32.20. He hit his 30th fifty (100s: 5). Rohit's strike-rate is 139.98.

Rohit's T20 World Cup stats

Rohit has amassed 1,015 ICC T20 World Cup runs at an average of 36.25. His strike rate is 128.48. Rohit hit his 10th fifty in the global event. He is the second batter after Kohli (14) to smash 10-plus fifties.