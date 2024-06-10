Next Article

Jasprit Bumrah turned the match with three wickets

T20 World Cup: India edge out Pakistan after defending 119

By Parth Dhall 01:31 am Jun 10, 202401:31 am

What's the story India beat Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter in New York. The Men in Blue successfully defended 119, the lowest-ever defended by India in T20Is. Earlier, Pakistan bowled out India for the first time in T20Is. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf recorded three-fers, while Rishabh Pant scored 42(31). Arshdeep Singh defended 18 runs in the final over, with Pakistan managing 113/7.

India

India suffer middle-order collapse from 89/3

India lost both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early after Pakistan opted to field. Axar Patel (20), who arrived at four, took India past 50 alongside Pant. India then suffered a middle-order collapse as the likes of Naseem, Haris, and Mohammad Amir struck in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja departed in single figures as India perished for 119.

Pakistan

Pakistan fall short in final-ball thriller

Pakistan had a steady start before losing Babar Azam in the fifth over. Jasprit Bumrah's incredible opening spell resulted in this dismissal. Although Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan took Pakistan past 50, Axar dismissed the latter, which gave India some momentum. Bumrah then dismissed Rizwan, while Hardik Pandya struck twice. Pakistan were down to 102/7 and couldn't score 18 runs in the final over.

Bumrah

A majestic three-fer for Bumrah

Bumrah was the star of India's mind-boggling win in New York. His middle-over exploits after he dismissed Babar gave India impetus. Besides, Pakistan were cruising at 80/3 in the 14th over before Bumrah stole the priceless wicket of Rizwan. His final wicket came in the form of Iftikhar Ahmed, which reduced Pakistan to 102/6. Bumrah gave just 14 runs in four overs.

Total

India script history in New York

India defended their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. Only once have they defended a sub-140 total in the format (139 vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 2016). As per Cricbuzz, this also the joint-lowest target successfully defended in T20 World Cups. Notably, Sri Lanka also defended a 120-run target against New Zealand in 2014 in Chattogram. India also successfully defended the second-lowest target against Pakistan in T20Is.

Kohli

A rare failure for Kohli

Kohli (4) was off to the mark with an incredible cover drive, in the second over. However, Naseem outfoxed on the next delivery. Kohli was caught by Usman Khan at point as he attempted to slash a good-length delivery outside the off stump. This was only the second instance of Kohli getting dismissed for a single-figure score against Pakistan in 11 T20I innings.

Rohit

Another sub-20 score for Rohit against Pakistan

On the other hand, Rohit recorded another low score against Pakistan. He departed for 13(12), getting caught by Haris off Shaheen's bowling. Rohit now has 127 runs from 11 T20I innings against Pakistan. He averages just 14.11 in this regard. Interestingly, Rohit has only one 30+ score against Pakistan that came in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

Naseem, Haris

Naseem, Rauf dismantle India

Naseem was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for just 21 runs in four overs. The right-arm pacer first dismissed big fish Kohli in the second over. His next two wickets came in the form of Axar Patel and Shivam Dube. Meanwhile, Rauf took 3/21 in three overs. He dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Wickets

Haris races to 99 T20I wickets

Naseem recorded his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. This was his first three-wicket haul in the format. Naseem now owns 23 wickets from 27 T20Is at an average of 33.13. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.76. Haris has raced to 99 wickets from 70 T20Is. He has an average and economy rate of 21.14 and 8.25 in the format, respectively.

Information

Second-most T20I wickets for Pakistan

Haris has now become the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20I cricket. The express fast bowler surpassed former legend Shahid Afridi, who took 97 wickets at an average of 24.35 in the format.

Pakistan

A look at other notable numbers

As mentioned, Pakistan have bowled out India for the first time in T20Is. India were 81/3 in the first 10 overs, while they added just 38 runs for seven wickets in the next nine overs. Suryakumar Yadav's T20I scores against Pakistan read 11, 18, 13, 15, and 7. Besides, India have recorded their fourth-lowest total for India in T20 World Cups.