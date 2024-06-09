Next Article

T20 World Cup: Naseem, Haris stun India with three-fers

What's the story Pakistan bowled out India for 119 (19 overs) in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 19 in New York. India suffered a middle-order collapse after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell early. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir shared eight wickets for Pakistan. Naseem and Haris took three-wicket hauls, with the former recording his career-best T20I bowling figures.

Naseem, Rauf dismantle India

Naseem was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for just 21 runs in four overs. The right-arm pacer first dismissed big fish Virat Kohli in the second over. His next two wickets came in the form of Axar Patel and Shivam Dube. Meanwhile, Rauf took 3/21 in three overs. He dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Naseem's career-best T20I figures

As mentioned, Naseem recorded his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. This was his first three-wicket haul in the format. Naseem now owns 23 wickets from 27 T20Is at an average of 33.13. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.76. Naseem has now raced to seven wickets in four games against India in T20I cricket.

Haris races to 99 T20I wickets

Haris has been a mainstay seamer for Pakistan in white-ball cricket. The right-arm pacer has the propensity to bowl at over 150 KPH consistently. After another three-fer, Haris has raced to 99 wickets from 70 T20Is. He has an average and economy rate of 21.14 and 8.25 in the format, respectively. Haris's tally includes three four-wicket hauls.

Second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan

Haris is now the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is. The fast bowler surpassed former legend Shahid Afridi, who took 97 wickets at 24.35.