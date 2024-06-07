Next Article

Babar Azam is in search of several milestones (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

T20 WC, India vs Pakistan: Records that can be broken

By Rajdeep Saha 02:24 pm Jun 07, 202402:24 pm

What's the story India and Pakistan gear up for a pivotal battle in a crucial Group A clash in Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The two teams will reignite their rivalry in the shortest format. There are several records that can be broken in this contest. We decode the same.

Starts

T20 WC 2024: Contrasting starts for both sides

India started their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign by beating Ireland. Rohit Sharma's men bowled Ireland out for 96. In response, India won the contest by eight wickets with Rohit scoring 52 (retired hurt). Pakistan were stunned by co-hosts USA, who forced a tie before winning the one-over eliminator (Super Over). Babar Azam's men were second-best in the entire contest.

Kohli

Kohli eyes 500 runs against Pakistan

Virat Kohli has featured in 10 matches against Pakistan. He has scored 488 runs at an astonishing average of 81.33 (SR: 123.85). Kohli has hit five fifties with the best score of 82*. 308 of Kohli's runs have come from five T20 WC games. Kohli is 12 runs shy of becoming the first batter in India versus Pakistan duels to complete 500 runs.

Information

4th nation against whom Kohli can own 500-plus runs

Pakistan would become the 4th nation with 500-plus runs for Kohli. He has amassed 794 runs against Australia at 52.93. Kohli also owns 639 runs against England at 39.93. Versus West Indies, Kohli has scored 570 runs at 57.

Runs

A unique record awaits Kohli

In 118 T20Is, Kohli owns 4,038 runs at 51.11. He has slammed 37 fifties and a ton. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli scored 1,570 runs at 47.57 as captain of Team India. The remaining 2,468 runs have come as non-captain at 53.65. Kohli is 32 runs shy of completing 2,500 T20I runs as non-captain.

Babar

Babar Azam eyes 1,000 T20I runs at neutral venues

Babar Azam is currently the top scorer in T20Is with 4,067 runs at 41.08. Notably, 964 runs for Babar have come across neutral venues. He has played 32 matches at neutral venues, averaging 34.32. Babar has scored 1,361 runs at home and 1,742 runs away (home of opposition). Meanwhile, Babar is also five fours shy of completing 100 fours at neutral venues.

Information

Babar eyes 3,000 runs and 50 sixes as an opener

Babar has played in 86 T20Is as an opener for Pakistan. He has scored 2,916 runs at 39.40. Babar is 84 shy of completing 3,000 T20I runs an opener. Babar has smoked 48 sixes as an opener. He is two short of 50 maximums.

Rizwan

Rizwan set to feature in his 100th T20I

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is set to feature in his 100th T20I. He is in line to become just the 5th Pakistani player to play 100-plus T20Is. Rizwan has clocked 3,212 runs at 48.16 with the help of 28 fifties and a ton. 2,960 of his runs have come as an opener at 53.81. He is 40 shy of completing 3,000 runs.

Information

Babar and Rizwan eye 500 T20 World Cup runs

Babar owns 471 runs across 14 T20 WC matches at 36.23. He is 29 shy of completing 500 runs. Rizwan can also join Babar (465 runs). Only four Pakistan batters have 500-plus runs in T20 WCs.

Do you know?

Haris Rauf can surpass Shahid Afridi's wickets tally

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf owns 96 wickets in T20Is at 21.58. He is two shy of surpassing Shahid Afridi (97) to become Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker. Only Shadab Khan owns 100-plus scalps for Pakistan.